KEEP PEDALLING: Kevin Hogan MP with Darryl Pursey (far left).
Community

Celebrating 100 years of Harris Cycles

by Kevin Hogan MP
7th Nov 2018 9:03 PM

I'M LOOKING forward to joining Harris Cycles' 100th celebrations tomorrow.

The shop has been in its current location for all that time and has sold many people their first bikes.

Darryl Pursey has worked there for 33 years after he bought the business from his father-in-law.

I recently spoke about the anniversary in Parliament.

A new trial government program will provide financial incentives for our local businesses to employ more apprentices.

Subsidies will be provided at 75 per cent of the apprentice's award wage in the first year, followed with 50 per cent in the second year and 25 per cent in the third year.

It's an incentive that will encourage businesses and employers to engage a new apprentice and turbo-charge someone's future career.

Help is at hand for members of our community who are struggling with their finances, particularly as Christmas approaches.

Last week I announced funding of $881,000 for the Lismore and District Financial Counselling Service to help families get their finances back on track.

All of the services are free, voluntary and confidential. They help people who want to sort their budgets out.

These services are one-on-one, offer intensive support and boost employment readiness.

