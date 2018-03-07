Celebrate St Patrick's day in heart

LUCK OR IRISH: Jimmy Willing's Saint Patrick's Day painting "The Figurehead of The Irish Rover" .

THE backyard of Lismore is alive and well and looking forward to the year ahead.

According to The Quad's place-making officer Marisa Snow, Lismore's "creative playground” is fast becoming known as the city's backyard.

"It's already become a place where people can come and kick a footy, listen to music and enjoy free public events and we are thrilled with the way it is being embraced,” she said.

BACKYARD GAMES: Frisbee in Lismore's Quad. Sophie Moeller

"We aim to make it the perfect collaborative space for the intersection between art and science.”

The program of events kicks off tonight with the first of the Plein Air open-air residency sessions - an unveiling of honour student Rosanna Pimm's six-hour performance installation exploring the taboo topic of menstruation as part of the International Women's Festival.

Ain't I a Woman? will run from 3-9pm and is a free event.

Plein Air is an open-air residency model that invites companies and individuals to experiment in the Quad.

The residency invites cross-discipline exploration across all art forms and industries and encourages ideas to be tested in a public space.

LISMORE WOMEN'S FESTIVAL: Around 100 people attended the opening of the LWF at the Quad on Saturday morning which included a Welcome to County, where everyone was invited to place a flower or foliage on the fire in memory of someone special.. Alison Paterson

More events will be held throughout the year.

Then on Saturday, the Northern Rivers' own old man of rock 'n' roll Jimmy Willing has been asked to put on a free rock concert to celebrate St Patrick's Day. See more on page 39.

Willing went on to paint his own generic poster called The Figurehead of the Irish Rover to advertise the gig.

The youth of the region can also look forward to the Quad Parties.

This collaboration with Social Futures and Ability Links is set to make sure theheart is where the actionis.