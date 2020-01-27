Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Celeb trainer Michelle Bridges ‘caught’ drink driving

by NICK HANSENExclusive
27th Jan 2020 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Celebrity personal trainer Michelle Bridges has allegedly been caught mid-range drink driving on Australia Day with her five-year-old son in the car.

The 49-year-old The Biggest Loser star was allegedly pulled over in a 4WD in Sydney's eastern suburbs at around 11.25am yesterday.

Bridges has built a decorated career as a TV personality and personal trainer.
Bridges has built a decorated career as a TV personality and personal trainer.

"A 49-year-old woman, driving a Range Rover SUV, was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result," police confirmed in a statement.

"A 5-year-old passenger was in the car at the time."

Bridges, from Potts Point, was stopped at a stationary roadside breath testing operation on New South Head Rd where she allegedly failed an initial breath test.

Bridges was stopped at a roadside breath testing operation in the eastern suburbs. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Bridges was stopped at a roadside breath testing operation in the eastern suburbs. Picture: Justin Lloyd

She was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she allegedly returned a reading of 0.086.

Bridges was given a future court attendance notice for mid-range PCA and is due to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 18.

More Stories

Show More
crime drink driving editors picks michelle bridges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Exemplary, worthy': Highest award for Northern Rivers firey

        'Exemplary, worthy': Highest award for Northern Rivers firey

        News "He is a person you can depend upon in any situation and is always ready to drop everything and attend incidents."

        Lismore celebrates Australia Day

        premium_icon Lismore celebrates Australia Day

        News Nearly 60 new citizens were welcomed to Lismore in a ‘standing room only’...

        Teen suffers serious head, spinal injuries in crash

        Teen suffers serious head, spinal injuries in crash

        News He was flown from Lismore to the Gold Coast for further treatment

        Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        premium_icon Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        Business BYRON Shire resident awarded PhD for research about ‘good blokes’.