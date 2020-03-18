Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Cautious Mackay gym-goer dons full hazmat suit

Ashley Pillhofer
18th Mar 2020 10:28 AM | Updated: 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A CAUTIOUS gym-goer has been snapped exercising at a Mackay gym in full protective gear.

Mackay gym-goers were bemused when a man donning full hazmat protective gear arrived for his work out.
Mackay gym-goers were bemused when a man donning full hazmat protective gear arrived for his work out.

The bizarre photos taken yesterday surfaced as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Queensland jumps to 78 overnight.

coronaviruspromo

Gyms across the state have issued coronavirus warnings and are advising visitors to practice good hygiene and avoid contact with others.

Mackay gym-goers were bemused when a man donning full hazmat protective gear arrived for his work out.
Mackay gym-goers were bemused when a man donning full hazmat protective gear arrived for his work out.

In the images, the man can be seen wearing a head-to-toe hazmat suit that covers his hands and feet, while using equipment.

A gym-goer who witnessed the spectacle said the man, who was also wearing a large face mask, did weights during his visit.

Gyms across the Mackay region have enacted extra hygiene precautions to combat the risk of the virus.

READ MORE: COVID-19 reignites calls for Mackay bulk-billing GPs

A Queensland man has been spotted wearing a hazmat suit to the gym. What do you think, is this taking it too far? #9Today

Posted by TODAY on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

More Stories

Show More
coronavirius coronavirus mackay covid-19 editors picks mackay gyms
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking attack at Lismore Square over flour shortage

        premium_icon Shocking attack at Lismore Square over flour shortage

        News A MAN viciously punched one woman in the face, knocked over two 70-year-old women and assaulted a store manager.

        Schools where money doesn’t guarantee academic results

        premium_icon Schools where money doesn’t guarantee academic results

        Education NAPLAN results show rich schools making below average progress

        Billions in support coming for families, businesses

        premium_icon Billions in support coming for families, businesses

        Politics Coronavirus safety net payments to be unveiled by Scott Morrison

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        Health Here’s what you need to know, including when and how to do it.