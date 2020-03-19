Cattle sales carry on under new coronavirus restrictions

UNDER the current rules of the NSW Government’s Public Health Order (COVID-19 Public Events) Order 2020, the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange can continue to operate.

The order forbids public events of 500 people or more in attendance at any one time with fines for noncompliance varying between $5500 and $55,000.

The new announcement of a ban on non-essential gatherings of more than 100 people in indoor areas will not affect the NRLX, as it is a place of business and is an outdoor venue with a roof.

Richmond Valley Council’s general manager Vaughan Macdonald said the NRLX sales on Friday, March 20 would go ahead, Mr Macdonald said.

“With advice from the Australian Livestock & Property Agents Association and the Australian Livestock Markets Association, the NRLX and the Casino Auctioneers Association Incorporated will be requesting that all visitors complete a declaration prior to entering the facility along with names, address and phone number. This will provide traceability of attendees,” he said.

Given the significant impacts this pandemic is causing across the country, NRLX will prohibit non-essential personnel from attending sales to minimise the potential risk of spreading the virus, Mr Macdonald said.

“NRLX and agents understand it can be important for some vendors to see their livestock sold and that the saleyard is traditionally a social gathering.”

Mr Macdonald said some of the NRLX users were vulnerable to being severely affected if transmission were to occur.

“We ask them to respectfully consider their attendance for their own wellbeing,” he said.

Essential personnel to NLX must follow the below instructions as access will not be permitted to any essential personnel who:

are suffering from coronavirus symptoms, flu symptoms or is otherwise unwell;

have been to a country considered at higher risk of COVID-19 in the past 14 days, currently China, Iran, Italy and South Korea;

are subject to self-isolation requirements imposed by the Australian Government;

have been in contact with a person suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.

Hygiene at the saleyards includes:

Regular hand washing with soap and potable water (minimum 20 seconds) after touching animals or animal products.

Hand sanitiser can be used in place of soap and water but is not considered as effective. NRLX will have hand sanitiser available in the canteen, administration, entry and scale house.

Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with hands and avoiding unnecessary contact with sick animals or spoiled animal products.

Sneeze or cough into your elbow or clean tissue.

Practice social distancing where possible and do not shake hands.

If you have symptoms you must self-isolate and seek immediate medical advice.

If flu like symptoms are noticed, NRLX staff will ask that person to leave.