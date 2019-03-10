Menu
Login
News

Cattle killed, injured in cattle truck rollover

Anton Rose
by
10th Mar 2019 3:19 PM

POLICE are diverting traffic on the Warrego Highway after a cattle train rolled in Muckadilla, north of Roma, this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the trailer that was carrying the cattle had rolled about 12.20pm, killing and injuring a number of animals, but the prime mover itself remained upright.

The eastbound lane of the highway is blocked and police are managing traffic at the scene.

Two fire crews are also assisting, cutting free the cattle from the trailer.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. 

maranoa region muckadilla roma warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Chance encounter when on the road

    Chance encounter when on the road

    Community "travel is often not so much beautiful monuments or breathtaking landscapes, as the people you come across”

    The Sound And The Fury

    The Sound And The Fury

    Community Exhibition exposes how sound is used as an instrument of control

    LISMORE is to hold its first International Women's Day Rally

    LISMORE is to hold its first International Women's Day Rally

    Community LISMORE is to hold its first International Women's Day Rally

    Pell and the disappearing ministers

    Pell and the disappearing ministers

    Community ScoMo can be greatful for the Pell distraction