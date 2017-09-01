22°
News

Cat Empire's Harry Angus on panel for SCU music forum

Harry Angus from the Cat Empire is the patron of the Mullum Music Festival. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Harry Angus from the Cat Empire is the patron of the Mullum Music Festival. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams
Samantha Poate
by

HARRY Angus, from Cat Empire, Jackson Jackson, and Emily Lubitz - lead singer of Tinpan Orange, are the featured panellists in today's SCU music symposium.

Over 100 people are set to attend the free event that has brought together renowned musicians, key industry players and academics for an engaging day of presentations and panels.

Fresh from Splendour in the Grass Wharves front man Matt Collins will join the panelists, including touring artist Lucie Thorne, Bluesfest venue manager Brenden Meek, Mullum Music Festival director Glenn Wright, Andrew Tuttle from APRA Brisbane and music producer Christian Pyle.

Topics:  cat empire emily lubitz harry angus music symposium northern rivers southern cross university

Lismore Northern Star

