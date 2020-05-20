School’s grand plan for $8m upgrade

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION: St Mary’s Catholic College is looking to construct a new $8 million science building. Picture: iStock

STUDENTS could soon get to enjoy a new $8 million science facility with a Casino school looking to upgrade their campus with a new STEM facility.

Planning firm Newton Denny Chapelle has lodged a development application with Richmond Valley Council proposing demolition of school rooms and canteen and construction of a new science and GLA building.

The application was lodged on behalf of St Mary's Catholic College, and proposes a 'state of the art' science facility for the Canterbury Street campus.

According to the development proposal, the new facility will "allow the college to deliver the curriculum required for contemporary STEM".

STEM focuses on the science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines.

"These upgrades will provide students with state-of-the-art STEM facilities which will remain functional for at least the next twenty years," the document said.

The proposal includes demolition of three two-storey buildings and the canteen building as well as a single storey toilet and classroom building, with construction of a new two-storey facility.

Artist's impression of the proposed $8 million STEM facility at St Mary's Catholic College in Casino. Photo: Newton Denny Chapelle

Plans indicate the ground floor will include 11 general learning areas, two learning commons, tiered seating, amenities, a canteen and storerooms.

The top floor will offer two general learning areas, a learning commons, two wet labs, a stand up lab, prep rooms, a breakout deck, tiered seating and amenities, as well as storerooms.

The estimated cost of the application is $8,394,000.

The development said the new building will not modify the school population, which has had a fluctuating enrolment of between 360 and over 500 students in the past 20 years.

Current enrolments are 393 students, with a projected population of 422 students in 2022 based on current feeder school enrolments.

The development application is currently on public exhibition until June 4, 2020, with the community encouraged to make submissions through the online form on the Richmond Valley Council website.

Community members can also make submissions addressed to the General Manager, Richmond Valley Council, Locked Bag 10, Casino NSW 2470 or email council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au.