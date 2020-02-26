Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police officer was allegedly bitten by a Casino man.
A police officer was allegedly bitten by a Casino man.
News

Casino man wearing a bra when he bit a cop, faces court

Aisling Brennan
26th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO man who bit a police officer while wearing a bra and having his penis exposed will be sentenced in April.

Anthony Edward Tuesley will be sentenced over charges he assaulted police occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulted police, resisted police, and four counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

Tuesley was arrested in August after an altercation with police where he had tried to resist arrest by striking police and biting one officer on the thigh.

Items found by police when they searched a man's car in a Casino Shopping Centre carpark.
Items found by police when they searched a man's car in a Casino Shopping Centre carpark.

Police had approached the vehicle when they suspected it was unregistered and found Tuesley seated in the car wearing a bra and had his penis exposed through his jeans.

There was also syringes visible throughout the vehicle.

Previously, the court had heard Tuesley began to hit the officers before biting one of them on the right upper thigh before announcing he had AIDS and hepatitis C.

Tuesley then also tried to swallow a plastic balloon before his arrest

Appearing via visual link on Monday in the Lismore District Court, Tuesley's sentencing date has been set for April 6.

The Crown prosecutor told the court the four drug related chargers were simply "back-up" matters.

editors picks lismore district court northern river crime police assault charge richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five reasons coasties should head west

        premium_icon Five reasons coasties should head west

        News YES, Byron Bay is stunning but venture an hour west to a country full of surprises

        Jeanswest saved from brink of ruin

        Jeanswest saved from brink of ruin

        Business Jeanswest sold to Harbour Guidance Pty Ltd, saving 680 jobs

        M1 traffic changes announced

        premium_icon M1 traffic changes announced

        News Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions

        Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

        premium_icon Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

        Crime Tracey Louise Hughes allegedly defrauded $180,000 from her employer