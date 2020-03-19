Carrigan: Broncos focused on footy, not coronavirus

Patrick Carrigan wants to get even with the Rabbitohs and good mate Jaydn Su’a. Picture: Getty Images.

Broncos workhorse Patrick Carrigan won't allow the coronavirus situation to ruin his sides clash with the Rabbitohs, declaring "once that ball is kicked off, no one will be worrying about hand sanitiser".

The historic clash will be the first NRL game played behind closed doors at Suncorp Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also be the third instalment of the recent club rivalry between the two sides, which saw Brisbane beaten on both occasions last year.

And tomorrow's home team is out for revenge.

Carrigan has vowed to even the scoring ledger with his good mate and South Sydney backrower Jadyn Su'A, who was part of the victorious Rabbitohs side in Round 23 last year.

Despite playing in front of 52,000 empty seats, Carrigan said he needed no extra motivation than to claim bragging rights over Su'A.

"It'll be a good game," Carrigan said.

"One of my best mates, Jaydn Su'A is down there and he got the wood on me last year.

"He's 1 and 0 so I don't need any extra motivation in trying to get one back.

"I'm excited. Even though with everything happening at the moment, it doesn't change the past or what happened between the clubs over the past 24 months."

The Broncos have taken unprecedented precautions in the past week to arrive at tonight's game without anyone falling victim to coronavirus.

The club has even decked out their former training base with 30 bunk beds in case players have to go into lockdown.

However, Carrigan said the only worry he will have later tonight is playing rugby league.

"There's the precautions which are being taken at the moment which is good, because we've all got families outside of footy," he said.

"But once that ball is kicked off, I don't think too many people will be worried about hand sanitiser."

The same sentiment will go for boom forward Ethan Bullemor, who will make his NRL debut in front of an empty Suncorp Stadium.

The 20-year-old admitted he had been dreaming of playing for the Broncos since he was five.

The Springsure product said his one focus for tonight was not letting any of his teammates down.

"It's pretty unreal," he said of his debut.

"It's what I've wanted since I was five-years-old.

"To finally get there is pretty exciting. To do it with a team I've always looked up to and always wanted to be a part of, is a dream come true."

Originally published as Carrigan: Broncos focused on footy, not coronavirus