Love letters to the gangland 'godmother'

When Carl Williams died in 2010, police seized all his possessions, including his laptop computer.

In early 2016 Roberta Williams made a court application to regain possession of the computer and its contents.

Originally, the police refused Roberta's request, because of the "sensitive nature" of some of the documents it contained, but in the end they acquiesced without her having to go to court.

What Roberta then obtained was access to more than 500,000 words in intimate and revealing communications, some of them hidden behind a password that needed to be professionally cracked.

The laptop contained personal letters Carl had written during the last 18 months of his life to underworld figures and family members. He had later printed these letters out and sent them by mail to his correspondents.

What follows is a selection of some of the last letters he sent to the only woman he ever called his wife, Roberta Williams, who was herself arrested earlier this week on charges of kidnap/false imprisonment, threats to kill/threat to inflict serious injury and intent to cause serious injury.

The letters, which have had some deletions for legal reason, are reproduced below without any of the editing the professional publishers normally impose, in order to give readers an unmediated experience of a man who, for all his many sins, loved his family no matter what.

18 September 2009 to Roberta Williams

Dear Roberta,

I trust this letter finds you in the very best of health and spirits, as it leaves me fine.

Over the past few days I've been reading the paper with great interest, as there has been some extracts of your book in there - and after reading what I did, I now can't wait to read your book - NOT!! The million-dollar question is - Do you believe in your own mind - that your book is fiction, or nonfiction?

Carl Williams, with wife Roberta, outside court after being granted bail.

Fortunately, for me though, I've now learnt how you and I got together, thanks for shedding light on that for me because that's certainly not how I understood it to be. I can't remember you being covered in blood the first time we kissed one another on the couch at Fitzroy - from my memory it happened after you and I had just returned from shopping at Highpoint.

What's this sh*t about I think I'm above going down the Milk bar for you because tough guys don't do that? I use to go down there all the time for you, and get you whatever you wanted. I use to buy you all the chocolates you wanted, and I can clearly remember going to buy you boxes of cherrie Sundays, Redskins, Rwirls ect, etc, and always a mixture of ice creams.

I'd love to know who you were referring to as being my mistress in Brunswick???

Or better still what your interpretation of a mistress is????

I'm not going to go on and on about what I agree with, and don't agree with in your book, however I will say that I believe I'm the only one who has always stood by you, and supported you through anything, & I always will. Nothing will ever change that, despite you do some bad things to me. So you should remember that before you bag me, because once you put things out there, you can't take them back, or correct them.

As for you being depressed, I only wish that there was something that I could do to help you, as I know how you feel. Try putting yourself in my shoes for a moment, after losing my mum, I often feel like I have nothing, & I feel like a bit part of me is missing. The only thing I have to look forward to in life now is seeing Dhakota & Brea - and I know that there will come a time when they both can't be bothered coming into a Prison to see me. So yeah I don't really have a lot to look forward to do I now, just another 33 more years of this bullsh*t. Stacey use to make me happy, and unfortunately things with her even came to an end, just as everything does.

I don't really have much up to add, therefore I guess I will leave it there for now, and I hope to hear from you again soon.

Love & friendship, always and forever - Carl - xx-

9 October 2009 to Roberta Williams

Dear Roberta,

I trust this letter finds you in the very best of health and spirits, as it leaves me fine.

I just received your letter, and it was an absolute pleasure to hear from you.

Bert, don't worry I miss you just as much as you miss me - if not more, so you're not the lone ranger in that department.

I miss not being able to talk to you, even if at times, you get me angry, and drive me insane, and I feel like pulling my hair out - Arghh. I guess we're so use to each other and always being there for one another - that's love I guess, do you agree? (LMAO) that stands for laugh my ass off. I love you Bert, and I always will, nothing will ever change that, and you know it. I know you also love me with all your heart - and no one will ever take my place in your heart. I wish I was out there with you - I'm just looking forward to getting my phone calls back with you, so that I can hear your voice every morning. I know you have Rob, and as you know, I really like Rob, (he's) good - but at the end of the day Rob's not me.

It was good to talk to Dhakota today, she's so cute - she worried about her money, she makes me laugh.

Roberta Williams after being granted bail over a kidnapping charge this week. Picture: James Ross/AAP

I know what you mean about the length of my sentence - tell me about it - when you think about it, it can do your head in. That's why I try not to think about it too much. I just try taking one day at a time, and plod along, try not to think too far ahead; otherwise I'll drive myself mad. Hopefully when my appeal comes up I get 10 years off - one can only hope - if that happens then there will be some light at the end of the tunnel.

Thirty-nine years old next week, getting old hey, but I'm still younger than you are, and whatever any young guy can do, I can do better, and longer - I'm sure you'd agree with that - even if you don't, just agree with me, as it'll boost my ego.

Tonight I got a card from my dad, and he said that he wishes I were outside so we could go and have a steak together for my b'day, I wrote back to him and said, I wish that too, but we'd both probably get no steak, as Kota would eat both ours meals - fat guts she is.

You know I hate b'days. I just wish it would hurry up and pass as this is my first b'day without my mum, and I miss her like you wouldn't believe. As you know I keep a lot inside - but I can tell you - one year's nearly past and it hasn't got any easier. Not one day goes by when I don't think about her - if there was anything in the world that I could do to bring her back, I would do it at the drop of a hat - and I mean anything, I loved my mum so much.

From what I read in the paper about the Don's book, he has a bit to say about me, even though I don't even know him. He reckons I'm not the brightest - says a lot for him. If I turned all their lives upside down, his included, and I had them all ducking for cover - with no brains - imagine what I could've done if I had half a brain - true? He can say all he wants about me; the proof is in the pudding. He also nominates me as being responsible in one way or another, for his mates murder - Munster's, which still remains unsolved, oh well nothing ceases to amaze me these days. I've always said the blokes no good, and nothing will ever change my thoughts. When I met the big dog in the casino he was like a little girl; scared for him life, I was actually embarrassed for him.

I don't really have much more to add, therefore I guess I will leave it there for now, and I hope hear from you again soon, or better still see you in the flesh, not quite in the flesh, although I wish it was - in person you know what I mean.

With love & respect,

Always & forever - Carl - xoxox-

16 November 2009 to Roberta Williams

Williams signed off his letters to Roberta ‘always and forever’.

Dear Roberta,

I trust this letter finds you in the very best of health and spirits, as it leaves me fine.

Roberta thanks for coming into visit me today, as I had a fantastic visit with you, I really enjoyed it, and it lifted my spirits. Today's visit with you was the best visit that I have had in a long time; I really needed it, again thank you - Mwah!. It was so good getting to spend some time alone with you, it's hard leaving though, and watching you leave, today's visit brought back memories. I had a lot of things that I wanted to talk to you about - we got through most of them, the time just went so quickly, they say time flies when you're having fun, and today was no exception. You'll have to make more of an effort to get up here more often - I know it's hard at the moment as you don't have a licence. However, it would be good if you could get up here once a fortnight, once with you and the kids (Dhakota would love that) - and once by yourself, or with Rob. I have a lot of time for Rob, (he is) a good guy. It was very nice of him to bring you up here today, and let us have some alone time - we needed it - I can talk more open when it just you and I there - I know you can too.

You might think that I have a lot of people, but honestly I don't - I have you, my dad, and the kids, you are the people who I trust with anything, and everything, and each and every one of you will always be there with me, and vice versa. Lately I've really been thinking about my mum heaps - and I miss her so so much - Bert in a lot of ways she use to give my so much strength - you know how close her and I were. She use to make me laugh, when she always use stick up for me all the time, against you - the Don - anyone - she'd always have her say. I just wish that I could bring her back, even if it were for one day.

Today when you and I were talking about the possibility of you getting with different people - you said I should know you're not like that, as I said to you today, the Bert I knew has changed over the past five years - but today was the first time in a long time that I seen the old Roberta appear. Bert you have to think before you do anything, as you have to be a positive role model for the kids - more so Dhakota.

By the way - you are a "bitch" - - you've now got me thinking of you overtime tonight. All good thoughts of course - remember though, pays back are a bitch, & as you're fully aware - I have a long memory. Love you Roberta.

Love & best wishes, always and forever - Carl - xx-

2 December 2009 to Roberta Williams

Dear Roberta,

It was so good to get to talk to you today, after three months of no calls, over that three-month period I really did miss you, never thought you'd hear me say that did you now (ha ha). But I tell you now, after we finished talking, I did a lot of thinking, and you sent my mind into a spin, which I'm not sure is a good or bad thing.

There's a lot of things that I don't really talk to you about, and I think vice versa, as it's just too hurtful to go ever. I just wish that I were out there with you. I know I've made a lot of mistakes in my life - that I for one wish I could reverse - but unfortunately, that's not possible. I know some of the things that I did when I was outside hurt you a lot, and believe me, I've had a lot of time (years) to sit here and think about it all, and I kick myself for that.

Carl Williams sent letters to his wife from prison.

You're a good person and you certainly never deserved some of the sh*t that I put you through. You know when I pleaded guilty, and virtually kissed my life goodbye, I did so for the ones I love - you, my mum and dad, and the kids. As I wanted each and every one of you to live the rest of your days in peace, and I knew by me doing what I did, that was the only way it was ever going to happen. In addition, I knew the battle that I was facing was to say the least an uphill one, and I knew the authorities would never give in, until they had me in jail forever - and in the process they intended on wrecking my loved ones lives. Even if it meant throwing them in jail for crimes that they had absolutely no involvement in.

But believe me, it was one of the hardest things I reckon I've ever had to do - stand up there and repeatedly say guilty, knowing full well the consequences, but I did - because I'd caused each of you enough pain in one way or another through my actions, and enough was enough. That day I knew 100 per cent, that I'd never get to see Dhakota walk down the aisle. I also knew what I had with you was 100 per cent gone. I knew I'd never see my mum or dad alive again as a free man, but I knew I had to do what I did, as I believed that it was the right thing to do, despite my mum crying in court, and begging for me not to do it. I often think to myself, was what I did that day the breaking point of her, I'll never know - and I try to convince myself that it wasn't - because if it was, it was the biggest mistake that I've ever made, you don't know how bad that does my head in.

Then within 18 months, my mum takes her own life - which absolutely crushed me, and a lot more than what you could ever imagine.

As you know I was with Stacey - and I'd be lying if I said I never enjoyed her company, because I did. After all I'm only human, and I enjoy female company. When I got with her, I tried not to make the same mistakes that I made with you. Then what happens. Right whack, some would say. I know in my heart I'll never have a proper relationship ever again in my life. After all what girl in their right mind would want me? What can I offer them - nothing! Plus, who'd want to come here week after week to see me? Yeah, they might stick it out for a year or two, like Stacey did, and who could really blame her for not wanting to put up with it anymore - not me!

Life Sentence, My Last Eighteen Months by Carl Williams published by Allen and Unwin.

I just wish that I had my time over again - how I would do things so differently. I now only wish that I had a partner who worshipped me, and I was her everything - but I know in my heart I'll never ever have that again - yeah, I had that one day, and I never knew what I had until I lost it, which is always the case they say.

There are heaps more things that I want to say to you, and talk to you about, but I don't really like saying everything through the mail. I'd much rather talk to you face-to-face - and I might when I see you - might being the key word, nothing against you, but these days I really find it hard to talk, and open up.

I don't really have much up to add, therefore I guess I will leave it there for now, and I hope to hear from you soon.

Love & respect,

Always and forever - Carl - xx-

This is an edited extract from LIFE SENTENCE by Carl Williams, published by Allen & Unwin, RRP $32.99, available now

Carl Williams with his daughter, Dhakota, at age 3.

Carl Williams wrote to Roberta about their daughter Dhakota. Picture: Bradley Hunter