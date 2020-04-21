Carer steals $100K in grants; drugs, rapes disabled victims

A Townsville man has been charged for drugging three men and sexually abusing them over eight months. Pic. Makin Brianne

A Townsville man has been charged for drugging three men and sexually abusing them over eight months. Pic. Makin Brianne

Police allege a Townsville carer abused his position of power to defraud government agencies of more than $100,000 in grant money, some of which he spent on medication to drug and rape those in his care.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his victims, was charged with more than 30 offences on Monday after a swift investigation by the Child Protection and Investigation Unit.

Officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said the alleged offending began in August last year and involved three victims aged 18, 21 and 40 years old.

Police allege the 40-year-old carer, who was self-employed, coerced the 21-year-old man to live under his care before falsifying his medication condition and significantly altering the true state of his impairment to access funding.

Police allege the man obtained more than $100,000 in grant money through these fraudulent methods.

It will be alleged the 18-year-old and 40-year-old men were tricked soon after, with similar acts allegedly committed against them.

All three men had intellectual disabilities.

Det Snr Sgt Miles said police allege the man obtained power of attorney over the three men and used that position to falsify their medical records to buy high doses of medication they did not need.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles worked with the Child Protection and Investigation Unit to charge a 40-year-old man with 30 offences. Picture: Evan Morgan

Police allege the man then injected this medication into the men to drug them before allegedly sexually abusing and raping them.

Det Snr Sgt Miles said the primary victim came forward to another carer a few weeks ago about the alleged abuse and police swooped in late March.

The 40-year-old man has been charged with 33 offences, including rape, unlawful wounding, fraud and administering poisons.

Det Snr Sgt Miles said it was "concerning" that the acts allegedly took advantage of some of the community's most vulnerable people.

The man did not apply for bail when he faced Townsville Magistrates Court this morning and he was remanded in custody until his next appearance on July 21.

Originally published as Carer swindles $100K in grants; drugs, rapes disabled victims