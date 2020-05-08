Careful what you wish for: SBW gets nod to fight Iron Mike
Sonny Bill Williams' Super League club has given him the green light to fight Mike Tyson in a potential million dollar match.
Toronto Wolfpack chairman Bob Hunter told News Corp Australia that Williams was allowed in his contract to continue boxing in the off season.
Williams moved to the Wolfpack, a Canadian rugby league team which plays in the English Super League, this year.
Mr Hunter said on the phone from Canada that he was blindsided by a promoter's announcement of a potential clash between the boxing legend and Williams.
"I'm not sure I would want to fight Mike Tyson, but if Sonny is interested he can go for it," he said.
"He's allowed to fight, one fight or two fights, his contact allows it, it's up to him."
Tyson, 53, was one of the world's most famous boxer's who delivered one of the world's best cameos in the movie The Hangover.
He has been back in the gym and looks like he was fit enough to go in the ring, according to photographs posted online.
Retired AFL star Barry Hall and ex NRL player Paul Gallen, who have both become boxers, were also potential match-ups.
Bookmakers are now taking bets on Tyson, who was jailed for rape, getting back into the ring this year.
There have been reports that a promoter would offer $1 million for Williams, who has a 7-0 winning boxing record, to fight Tyson in Melbourne.
But Australian boxing legend Jeff Fenech, a close friend of Tyson, said Williams would "end up in a morgue" if he stepped into the ring with "Iron Mike".
"Let me tell you something. If he hits Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, he will be up for manslaughter.
"I'm serious. If he punched Paul Gallen, he could kill him. These guys have never been punched by somebody like Mike.
"More than likely they will be in the morgue the next day.
"Fighting Sonny Bill? Who has Sonny Bill fought? Sonny Bill won't even fight Paul Gallen because I don't believe he can beat him."
Williams, a father of four, has been training in Manchester at home with his family under lockdown.
The Super League season has been postponed, along with other major sporting codes including the English Premier League soccer.
However, Germany's Bundesliga has received government approval to restart games on May 16 behind closed doors.
Williams, who joined the Wolfpack on a $10 million AUD two-year deal, has taken a pay cut alongside his teammates during lockdown.
Mr Hunter said he was in contact with Super League and they were looking at return strategies.
"The season is still alive, we were only six games into our 29 games," he said.
"Like the NRL we are trying to get closed stadium games."
He said that the league was in the hands of the UK and Canadian governments on when they could resume.
Williams told News Corp Australia last year that he was watching the Hall and Gallen fight closely and he would be happy to fight the winner.
