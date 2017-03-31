Carboot market cancelled for first time in 29 years

NOT ON: The next Lismore Car Boot Market will be held on Easter Sunday, April 16.

FOR the first time in 29 years, the Lismore Carboot Markets has been cancelled and it will not be going ahead this Sunday.

"Finally, it's happened. Sadly, for the very first time in over 29 years, this Sunday's Lismore Car Boot Market is cancelled,” organisers posted this morning on social media.

Lismore Carboot Markets happen twice a month at Lismore Shopping Square carpark, which is currently flooded.

The next Carboot markets is scheduled for April 16 (Easter Sunday).

Not all markets have been cancelled around the area. The updated list (current by Friday noon) is:

Today:

Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground. CANCELLED.

Uki Farmers market every Saturday morning. CANCELLED

Kyogle Farmers Markets, Stratheden St, Kyogle. Not cancelled yet but check on Facebook page.

Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock. CANCELLED.

Bangalow Farmers Market, 1 Byron St, Bangalow. GOING AHEAD.

Byron Bay Artisan Market, Railway Park, Jonson St. 4pm. GOING AHEAD.

Brunswick Heads Market, Memorial Park. CANCELLED.

Lismore Vintage and Handmade Market, at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium, 152 Keen St, Lismore, from 10am. CANCELLED.

North Coast Village Market: Fawcett St, Brunswick Heads. CANCELLED.

Sunday: