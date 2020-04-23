Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
.
.
Breaking

Car explosion seriously burns man

Jack Evans
23rd Apr 2020 7:09 AM | Updated: 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Paramedics rushed to Banana last night to treat a man in his 40s for serious burns after a car he was working on backfired.

Queensland Ambulance crews arrived on the scene near the Banana State State School at 6.48pm last night.

They found the patient had suffered serious burns to his back and torso.

He was initially transported by road to Moura Hospital but eventually needed to be flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Queensland Police confirmed the backfiring car caused a fire which burnt the man.

However fire crews were not needed, and did not attend.

banana car backfire queensland ambulance services queensland police services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everything we know so far about Tweed’s artificial reef

        premium_icon Everything we know so far about Tweed’s artificial reef

        News The timeline has been revealed for a new Offshore Artificial Reef for the Tweed.

        LOCKDOWN: Five women. Five stories

        premium_icon LOCKDOWN: Five women. Five stories

        News MEET a farmer, grieving mother and a woman who wants to hug her mum.

        What Lismore's new rate changes will cost you

        premium_icon What Lismore's new rate changes will cost you

        News LISMORE CBD businesses can now expect to save more than $1700 a year.

        How do you feel about sending your kids back to school?

        premium_icon How do you feel about sending your kids back to school?

        News HOW are our schools preparing for students to return?