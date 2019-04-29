Menu
Login
News

Tragic start to weekend after man dies in highway crash

29th Apr 2019 8:14 AM

A man has died after a car and truck crashed on the Duke's Highway in the state's southeast.

The smash occurred between a Holden sedan and a semi-trailer about 8km south of Coonalpyn about 5pm on Friday.

A 36-year-old Greenwith man, who was driving the sedan, died at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

The highway was closed in both directions between Coonalpyn and Tintinara for several hours and traffic diversions were in place.

Police are investigating the incident.

The man's death brings the state's road toll to 41 this year, compared to 24 at the same time in 2018.

crash fatality highway crash truck crash

Top Stories

    Devastating mix-up every parent fears

    Devastating mix-up every parent fears

    News The parents of two little girls involved in a tragic car accident were left shattered after a shocking blunder left them in a horrendous situation.

    Elsa Pataky stuns in incredible beach workout

    Elsa Pataky stuns in incredible beach workout

    Celebrity Elsa Pataky treats fans to one of her intense leg workouts on the beach

    Kindness please

    Kindness please

    Community Road rage comes in many forms

    Compassionate funds fuel fantastic night

    Compassionate funds fuel fantastic night

    Community "We have some amazing singers in our area”