Capturing lessons learned from community collaboration

A week of community activities take place at The Lismore Train station one year on from the 2017 flood.(Back row): Zeb Schulz, Sheli Nagas, Micheal Philp, Paul von Bratt and Lindsay Matterson from the SES, Elaine Chatfield and Helen Coyle with ladies from the Red Cross. (Front Row) Jally Hawthorn, Ruth Rosenhek (Lifeline)with Elly Bird, Maddy Brandon and LorraineTasker. Sophie Moeller

IT IS hard to believe the team of volunteers, quietly setting up at Lismore's Train Station this week, was at the same site that became the nerve centre in the aftermath of last year's devastating floods.

This time last year thousands were descending at "The Helping Hands Hub” in desperation as our community came together to provide information, shelter, food and clothing to those forced out of their homes by the rising water.

The services - such as Lismore Helping Hands, Lifeline, Red Cross, and NSW SES - were gathering this year to "capture the community collaboration that happened so organically” in the midst of last year's chaos.

As Elly Bird, from Lismore Helping Hands, said: "The Lismore Train Station was known as the Helping Hands Hub after the floods last year. It was the centre of the huge outpouring of community effort and compassion. It was a space to get organised, and to support each other to clean up and recover.

"Now, one year on from that community effort, we are reopening with a week of community activities. Our work then and now is all about supporting our community.

"We are inviting everyone to drop in and say hi, and to spend some time with us and with each other.

"There will be tea and coffee, art workshops with Real Artworks, an exhibition of posts from our Facebook group and other activities for people to get involved in.

"Lifeline will have a presence at the train station throughout the week to host a tea and coffee station, listening area, talking circles and fun wellbeing workshops.

"The Red Cross will be there to talk to people about being prepared and the SES will be there to give flood planning advice and information.”

Ruth Rosenhek, leader of the Lifeline Flood Recovery Wellness Project, said: "We want to offer members of the community the opportunity to connect and chat over a cuppa to informally check in with each other and perhaps do some wellbeing activities.”

Cate Martinez, regional emergency services officer, Australian Red Cross, said: "We have some great resources on looking after yourself and loved ones after a disaster, as well as advice on supporting children and young people on our website.”

Janet Pettit, community engagement officer for Richmond Tweed Region SES, said: "We welcome people to drop in and talk to us about their experiences and their flood plans. Our members will be there to discuss the local risks and give you some direction and resources to put together a Home Emergency Plan so you are prepared for the next event.”