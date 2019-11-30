Warwick Capper on his new lover: ’She breaks my balls’

Meet the woman who has managed to tame playboy ex-AFL star Warwick Capper.

MEET Lisa Arocca, the woman who has tamed the larrikin beast that is Warwick Capper.

Melbourne-based Arocca, in a rare media chat, tells ATG she is a stay-at-home mum who loves to stay out of the limelight as much as Capper loves to seek it.

He happily reveals they are engaged after a seven-year romance and 14 years of friendship.

She was a constant presence during a day on the Ultra Tune TV ad set this week at Gold Coast's Main Beach where Capper was shooting with his "co-star" Pamela Anderson.

Warwick Capper says fiance Lisa Arocca is “easygoing” and “breaks my balls”. Picture: Nathan Richter.

Capper, who pulls up to the set in a blue Ferrari wearing leopard print bike pants with Gold Coaster Alex Zeller as chaffeur, is as irrepressible and inappropriate as ever, saying he and Anderson are getting on great and have a lot in common: "Well we both have a sex tape - although I believe mine is number one."

On a more serious note, he and Arocca are very happy.

Capper told the Bulletin of her in 2017, saying: "I used to be a playboy but I've changed. It's one dog, one bone, big kennel."

This week, when ATG asks how she managed to pin him down, he says: "She's a lot like my mum, very easygoing - and she breaks my balls."

Arocca: "He's not as wild as every-one thinks. He's the one who always wants to go home earlier if we are out.

"He can still be a bit loose when he knows he can but at the end of the day his wild days are over. We live a pretty normal life, have dinner at home, watch our favourite TV soapies.

Arocca has done little to no media preferring to stay out of the public eye: "I'm not like he is with media and I don't want to be."

She adds laughing: "Besides, with him there is not enough space."