Can't get to Byron Bay, never mind, Festival's coming here

Australian author Andy Griffith is one of the judges in this year's Pilot Pen Creative Writing Scholarship competition for children in Year 5 and 6. Photo Contributed

Andy Griffiths at City Hall

ANDY and Terry's treehouse now has 13 new storeys, including a tiny-horse level, a pyjama-party room, an Underpants Museum, a photo-bombing booth, a waiting room, a Door of Doom, a circus, a giant-robot-fighting arena, a traffic school, a water-ski park filled with flesh-eating piranhas, a treehouse visitor centre with a 24-hour information desk, a penguin-powered flying treehouse tour bus and a gift shop.

Storey by storey, and story by story, Andy Griffiths has become one of the most successful Australian children's authors.

As part of Byron Writers Festival 2019, the author is coming to Lismore to meet fans, talk to them about his latest book, The 117-Storey Treehouse, and sign books.

Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton began their creative partnership with Just Tricking! in 1997.

They have now collaborated on eight Just books (with more than a million copies sold), the ground-breaking The Bad Book, the off-the-wall The Cat on the Mat is Flat, and now the phenomenal, sales-record-smashing, award-winning Treehouse series.

Their 13, 26, 39, 52, 65 and 78-Storey Treehouse books all won Australian Book Industry Awards (ABIA).

The 91-Storey Treehouse won the ABIA Audiobook of the Year in 2018 and The 52-Storey Treehouse also won the overall ABIA Book of the Year in 2015.

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on July 29 from 5.30pm followed by a book signing. Auslan interpreted event. 6+. Visit byronwriters festival.com for details.

Finding Nevo

Nevo Zisin is a Jewish, queer, non-binary writer, activist and public speakerand author of award-winning memoir Finding Nevo.

In conversation with William MacNeil.

Thurs August 1

1.30pm-2.30pm

Southern Cross University Lismore Campus

Free, bookings essential

Object Lessons

Using both found and crafted words, Ailsa Piper will re-flect, re-mind and re-work the way you think about the place of things in your life.

Sat Aug 3

6.30pm-7.30pm

Lismore Regional Gallery

Free, bookings essential

Writers on the Road

Crime writers, Michael Robotham and Jock Serong, award-winning author Kristina Olsson and spoken word artist Omar Sakr.

Sun July 28, 11am-noon

Lismore Regional Gallery

Tues July 30, 6.30pm-8pm

Nimbin School of the Arts

All events are free and open to the public.