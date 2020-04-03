Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An external view of Trinity Catholic College in Lismore, NSW.
An external view of Trinity Catholic College in Lismore, NSW.
News

Can’t afford school fees? This Lismore school will help

Rebecca Fist
3rd Apr 2020 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRINITY Catholic College principal brother John Hilet is reaching out to parents and prospective parents who may not be able to afford school fees due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Brother Hilet penned a letter to parents of Year 6 students at feeder schools, and at Trinity.

“I am conscious of the difficult circumstances many of you may be facing as a result of the growing list of COVID-19 restrictions,” Brother Hilet said.

“Many of your employers have had to shut, or you are in small business.

“If your intention has always been to continue your child’s Catholic education into high school, do not let the current circumstances stop you.

“Please be assured that Trinity Catholic College will do what we can to support all our local families at this time.”

Brother Hilet told the Northern Star the college has a long history of compassion for families who cannot afford school fees.

“We have had a long tradition of reaching out to those in need,” Brother Hilet said.

“Our cohort involves people who are quite well off, to those who cannot afford to pay fees.

“We’re just being a bit more proactive about it this year

“There are a number of people who would normally not be in that position, who now are.”

He encouraged parents to tell anyone thinking about sending their child to the Lismore school, but is two minds about it because of their financial position to please get in touch with them.

“We are always open to discussing financial circumstances, and don’t let this prevent them from applying,” Brother Hilet said.

He said the school had adapted well to online learning, and they had been checking that students were keeping up to date with work.

Brother Hilet said year 12 students were uncertain about the future of their studies.

“If anyone’s concerned, it will be them, we’re still waiting for answers on a few questions,” he said.

“Classes like woodwork and visual arts, how do you do that from home? That’s what has them perplexed.”

coronavirusnorthernrivers local economy northern rivers education private school fees trinity catholic college
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Increased funding a lifeline for domestic violence sufferers

        premium_icon Increased funding a lifeline for domestic violence sufferers

        News INCREASED government funding is welcomed by anti-domestic violence campaigners and politicians to help those in need.

        Can your business help fight COVID-19?

        premium_icon Can your business help fight COVID-19?

        News LISMORE MP calls for local businesses to “join the fight” against COVID-19 pandemic...

        Successful Byron band’s free gift to fans

        premium_icon Successful Byron band’s free gift to fans

        News PARKWAY Drive have had to postpone their European tour but have made a special...

        Final x-ray as hospital's imaging section moves into new age

        premium_icon Final x-ray as hospital's imaging section moves into new age

        Health LISMORE Base Hospital’s medical imaging section performed last x-ray