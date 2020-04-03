Can’t afford school fees? This Lismore school will help

TRINITY Catholic College principal brother John Hilet is reaching out to parents and prospective parents who may not be able to afford school fees due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Brother Hilet penned a letter to parents of Year 6 students at feeder schools, and at Trinity.

“I am conscious of the difficult circumstances many of you may be facing as a result of the growing list of COVID-19 restrictions,” Brother Hilet said.

“Many of your employers have had to shut, or you are in small business.

“If your intention has always been to continue your child’s Catholic education into high school, do not let the current circumstances stop you.

“Please be assured that Trinity Catholic College will do what we can to support all our local families at this time.”

Brother Hilet told the Northern Star the college has a long history of compassion for families who cannot afford school fees.

“We have had a long tradition of reaching out to those in need,” Brother Hilet said.

“Our cohort involves people who are quite well off, to those who cannot afford to pay fees.

“We’re just being a bit more proactive about it this year

“There are a number of people who would normally not be in that position, who now are.”

He encouraged parents to tell anyone thinking about sending their child to the Lismore school, but is two minds about it because of their financial position to please get in touch with them.

“We are always open to discussing financial circumstances, and don’t let this prevent them from applying,” Brother Hilet said.

He said the school had adapted well to online learning, and they had been checking that students were keeping up to date with work.

Brother Hilet said year 12 students were uncertain about the future of their studies.

“If anyone’s concerned, it will be them, we’re still waiting for answers on a few questions,” he said.

“Classes like woodwork and visual arts, how do you do that from home? That’s what has them perplexed.”