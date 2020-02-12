Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police found one-metre high cannabis plants growing at a home today.
Police found one-metre high cannabis plants growing at a home today.
Crime

Cannabis one metre high

by Alan Quinney
12th Feb 2020 5:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 44-year-old Caboolture South man has been arrested and will appear in court next month on a number of drug charges.

He will appear in the Caboolture Magistrates Court on March 10 on charges of producing, trafficking and supplying a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence.

Police from the Moreton Bay Tactical Crime Squad attended an address at Skyreach St, Caboolture today, and executed a search warrant at a commercial unit.

They alleged they located an extensive hydroponics set-up where they found 18 cannabis plants approximately one metre high.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State forest sale ‘could devastate regional communities’

        premium_icon State forest sale ‘could devastate regional communities’

        News Paul Scully slams the Government’s plan to potentially sell of NSW Forestry Corporation saying it would devastate local communities

        Call for tenders to fix Lismore’s waste facility after fire

        premium_icon Call for tenders to fix Lismore’s waste facility after fire

        News IT HAS been six months since Lismore’s Recycling and Recovery Centre was destroyed...

        Lifting the lid on burial costs across the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Lifting the lid on burial costs across the Northern Rivers

        News WE compare the prices of interment in six local government areas.

        If your child is musically talented, see Ms Jill

        premium_icon If your child is musically talented, see Ms Jill

        News Piano teacher fast tracks students to success