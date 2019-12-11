Gross photo of cane toad eggs sets social media alight

Two three-year-old females were among the toad parentals gathered at Woombah last Friday.

CLARENCE Valley Conservation in Action have racked up some impressive numbers over the past week, with a Facebook post of a single batch of 10,700 cane toad eggs shared more than 8000 times.

The cane toad eggs, that look like dotty jelly in long shoelace-like strands, were found on a private farm dam by Clarence Landcare cane toaders.

CVCIA's Scott Lenton said when news of the find was published by CVCIA Landcare on their Facebook page to try and improve public awareness and encourage people to find and remove toad eggs the post soon went viral.

"One of the photos showing the toad eggs has been shared on the social media platform a whopping 8000 times and counting and along with the extra exposure the group's Facebook following has spiked," he said.

Following the viral post CVCIA Landcare journeyed to Woombah on Friday night and guided by some keen locals were able to check new sites on private property.

"Another private dam yielded big numbers of toads, including a Friday night toading record of 3550 newly emerged metamorphs (very small/baby toads) along with a few dozen toady parentals that were loitering nearby," Mr Lenton said.

"After a quiet start to the current toading season due to record dry conditions these recent breeding events show that cane toads are not going away any time soon and so the efforts of Clarence Landcare and CVCIA Landcare toaders, landowners and communities like Woombah to assist in tackling cane toads is even more necessary and valuable."

This Friday night cane toading will move back to the Yamba Golf Course where early-season breeding has already occurred. Those keen to get out on the fairways for some nocturnal cane toad control are invited to meet in the southern car park near the Yamba Museum at 7.45pm. Bring sturdy shoes, bright headlamp or torch and sense of adventure. For more details phone Scott on 0477 616 210.