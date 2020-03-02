Cane toad days are numbered

Emma the cocker spaniel eyes up a cane toad at Rappville School. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

Emma the cocker spaniel eyes up a cane toad at Rappville School. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

THEY’VE got sniffer dogs. They’ve got a new group of Toadbusters. They have traps for tadpoles and adults.

Rappville is ready to tackle the cane toad invasion.

On Saturday, a cane toad busting workshop at Rappville Public School provided information about the cane toad threat in Richmond Valley.

Hosted by Border Ranges Richmond Valley Landcare network and funded by National Parks and Wildlife and Kyogle and Richmond Valley councils and the Department of Primary Industries, the highlight of the three hour workshop was definitely the spaniels who could sniff out cane toads.

Sydney dog trainer Steve Austin demonstrated how English springer spaniels, Tommy and Becky and cocker spaniel Emma could find cane toads by scent and stand and point with their nose to alert him to the feral animals.

“The dogs have a high degree of hunting ability,” Mr Austin said.

All three dogs are conservation dogs, which means they have been trained in a passive response, Mr Austin said.

They stop and stare at their catch, but do not hurt it.

Dog trainer Steve Austin from Sydney bought his dogs to the Cane Toad Workshop at Rappville School to demonstrate how the dogs can sniff out cane toads. PIC; SUSANNA FREYMARK

Mr Austin has trained dogs for conservation purposes, to sniff out narcotics and is taking two dogs to Zimbabwe to hunt out poachers of rhino and elephant, he said.

The workshop crowd were impressed by the demo and how responsive the spaniels were to the whistle and Mr Austin’s soft commands.

Dog trainer Steve Austin from Sydney bought his dogs to the Cane Toad Workshop at Rappville School to demonstrate how the dogs can sniff out cane toads. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

“If your talk to you dog in a quiet voice, they will listen better,” he said.

A caged cane toad was hidden in bushes by the school’s vegie patch.

Emma was give the command by Mr Austin and off she went, sniffing the grass and in less than a minute she located the cane toad.

“Point to it,” Mr Austin commanded.

Fluffy little Emma pointed her nose to the toad's position.

It was clear the dogs revelled in their job, and were rewarded by a throw of a tennis ball from Mr Austin.

Emma the cocker spaniel eyes up a cane toad at Rappville School. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

As well as the dogs being used to reduce cane toad number. the Rappville Toadbusting Group was formed with foundation members Grant Pugsley, Bev Carlyle, Keith Small and Kam McInnes. They plan to have community toad busting every Friday evening and welcome others to join them.

Cathy Cook was at the workshop and said her husband had killed 74 cane toads on their R

appville Rd property this year.

Cathy Cook lives on Rappville Rd and her husband has caught 74 cane toads recently. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

Others at the workshop said they had seen a dramatic increase in cane toad numbers since the fires.

Speakers at the workshop said there were several factors contributing to this.

Cane toads travel up to 1km every night and because they like a clear pathway, they are often spotted on the highway.

The fire that tore through Rappville on October 8 last year, cleared the forest floor making it easier for the toads to travel unimpeded by undergrowth.

The warm weather, and rain have given cane toads breeding puddles and their numbers are growing.

Landcare’s Tamar Cohen said catching and freezing the cane toads in a humane way would help reduce numbers.

The workshop demonstrated traps for tadpoles that could be made out of a plastic box, and offered adult traps that used mating calls to lure adults. These are for loan from Landcare as well as a wet vacuum to suck up toads.

Cane Toad Workshop at Rappville School.

The cane toads’ days are numbered. they just don’t know it yet.

To join the Rappville Toadbusters call 6661 7175.

For more information about catching and killing cane toads go to https://landcare.nsw.gov.au/groups/border-ranges-richmond-valley-landcare-network-incorporated/

Report cane toad sightings to: dpi.nsw.gv.au/biosecurity/sighitng

Download the Australian Museum’s Frog ID app to help you identify a frog from a cane toad.