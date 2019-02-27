Candidates lend voice to arts

Regional alliance, Creative Lismore, hosted a forum at the regional gallery for the Lismore Electorate to hear from the candidates Sue Higginson (The Greens), Janelle Saffin (Labor) and Austin Curtin (Nationals) on on the arts.

Regional alliance, Creative Lismore, hosted a forum at the regional gallery for the Lismore Electorate to hear from the candidates Sue Higginson (The Greens), Janelle Saffin (Labor) and Austin Curtin (Nationals) on on the arts. Sophie Moeller

NATIONAL'S candidate for Lismore, Austin Curtin, has indicated he would put his hand up to be Minister for The Arts if his party is re-elected in the up-coming state elections.

Mr Curtin was speaking at a forum organised by the regional arts alliance, Creative Lismore, so the electorate could hear from the candidates about their position on the arts.

He told the packed room at Lismore Regional Gallery he would be willing to take up the arts portfolio if he were to become minister in the next government to give the state "powerful voices for regional investment in the arts".

To read what Labor Candidate Janelle Saffin and Greens' Sue Higginson said on the future of the arts if they were to be elected go to Meet The Candidates. Subscriber content.