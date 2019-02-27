Menu
Login
Regional alliance, Creative Lismore, hosted a forum at the regional gallery for the Lismore Electorate to hear from the candidates Sue Higginson (The Greens), Janelle Saffin (Labor) and Austin Curtin (Nationals) on on the arts.
Regional alliance, Creative Lismore, hosted a forum at the regional gallery for the Lismore Electorate to hear from the candidates Sue Higginson (The Greens), Janelle Saffin (Labor) and Austin Curtin (Nationals) on on the arts. Sophie Moeller
Community

Candidates lend voice to arts

by Sophie Moeller
27th Feb 2019 4:33 PM

NATIONAL'S candidate for Lismore, Austin Curtin, has indicated he would put his hand up to be Minister for The Arts if his party is re-elected in the up-coming state elections.

Mr Curtin was speaking at a forum organised by the regional arts alliance, Creative Lismore, so the electorate could hear from the candidates about their position on the arts.

He told the packed room at Lismore Regional Gallery he would be willing to take up the arts portfolio if he were to become minister in the next government to give the state "powerful voices for regional investment in the arts".

To read what Labor Candidate Janelle Saffin and Greens' Sue Higginson said on the future of the arts if they were to be elected go to Meet The Candidates. Subscriber content.

Top Stories

    There's no talk like veranda talk

    There's no talk like veranda talk

    Community "I don't mind a nice hairy armpit. Am I alone in view in a world of Brazilians, waxing and plucking?”

    • 27th Feb 2019 4:45 PM
    Our young sports champions are set to represent

    Our young sports champions are set to represent

    Community Lismore by the Sea - who would have thought

    New Italy a must for the ardent

    New Italy a must for the ardent

    Community Thrilling racing on offer for the master class

    Council finances to be overhauled after $6million deficit

    Council finances to be overhauled after $6million deficit

    Community Audit uncovers uncovered costs