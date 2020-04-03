Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND: Lismore MP Janelle Saffin (pictured with NSW Shadow Minister for Local Government Greg Warren MP) is calling for local businesses to convert production lines in an effort to produce more essential products, such as hand sanitiser. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND: Lismore MP Janelle Saffin (pictured with NSW Shadow Minister for Local Government Greg Warren MP) is calling for local businesses to convert production lines in an effort to produce more essential products, such as hand sanitiser. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
News

Can your business help fight COVID-19?

Jackie Munro
3rd Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL businesses across the Lismore electorate are being encouraged to join the fight against COVID-19 and start producing much-needed medical equipment for New South Wales.

State Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin said the unprecedented global demand on medical supplies had seen traditional suppliers now unable to fill urgent orders to service NSW.

"Hand sanitiser, hand wash soap, gloves, cleaning products, protective clothing, masks, eyewear and paper products are now in such high demand," Ms Saffin said.

"The NSW Government is calling on local businesses in the Lismore City, Kyogle, Tenterfield Shire and Tweed Shire LGAs to convert their production lines to make these products to fill the gap.

coronaviruspromo

 

"I know that some local distillers and brewers are already making hand sanitiser."

The products required urgently include hand sanitiser, hand wash soap, gloves, cleaning products, protective clothing, masks, eyewear and paper products.

Ms Saffin said this is also a great way for businesses who may be seeing a downturn in business due to COVID-19 to adapt and remain strong during these uncertain times.

"This is a way for businesses to diversify and keep as many workers in a job as possible," Ms Saffin said.

Local businesses who are able to join the fight against COVID-19 are urged to register their interest at www.nsw.gov.au.

More Stories

coronavirusnorthernrivers covid 19 janelle saffin mp lismore mp lismore mp janelle saffin northern rivers business northern rivers politics
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Looking very closely’: ACCC warns petrol retailers

        premium_icon 'Looking very closely’: ACCC warns petrol retailers

        News PETROL prices in New South Wales region are still sky-high, but Australia's consumer watchdog is taking notice, along with an MP.

        Council calls for funding as community workforce ‘disaster fatigued’

        premium_icon Council calls for funding as community workforce ‘disaster...

        News LISMORE councillors have called for government assistance to continue essential...

        New Telstra mobile tower planned for East Lismore

        premium_icon New Telstra mobile tower planned for East Lismore

        News $250,000 facility would include a 35m-high monopole

        GIG GUIDE: Online is where all the fun is now

        GIG GUIDE: Online is where all the fun is now

        News NORTHERN Rivers artists have set up a number of different online gigs to keep us...