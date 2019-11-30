Can you give sweet Rose a home?

NEEDS LOVE: Sweet ex-jailbird Rose is looking for her forever home this festive season.

SHE is so innocent you wouldn’t expect her to be found at the police station.

But Rose is a 12-month-old tan staffordshire bull terrier cross who was found by Lismore Police and kept at the station.

After eating her way through some officers’ lunches, she was released to the rangers for safe keeping, and is now looking for a home.

Rose has a beautiful nature and loves exercise and games.

If you’re looking to give a dog a forever home this Christmas please call Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87 for an appointment to meet Rose.

She would love to spend Christmas with a loving family.

Adoption fees are $259 with lifetime registration, vaccination and desexing.

#Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162