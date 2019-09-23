Can you give Ruben a home?

HE NEEDS A HOME: Ruben is very affectionate and thrives on attention. The two-year-old Rottweiler cross was surrendered through no fault of his own.

HIS eyes can melt anyone's heart.

Ruben is a two-year-old Rottweiler cross who was surrendered to Lismore Pound through no fault of his own.

Ruben is very affectionate and thrives on attention - this beautiful guy just truly wants to be loved.

He gets on with all his fur mates at the pound and would get along with just about anybody.

That's just his nature.

Adoption fees are $214 with lifetime registration, vaccination and desexing.

If you'd like to meet Ruben, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.

Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162