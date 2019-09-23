Menu
Login
HE NEEDS A HOME: Ruben is very affectionate and thrives on attention. The two-year-old Rottweiler cross was surrendered through no fault of his own.
HE NEEDS A HOME: Ruben is very affectionate and thrives on attention. The two-year-old Rottweiler cross was surrendered through no fault of his own. Contributed
Pets & Animals

Can you give Ruben a home?

21st Sep 2019 10:00 AM

HIS eyes can melt anyone's heart.

Ruben is a two-year-old Rottweiler cross who was surrendered to Lismore Pound through no fault of his own.

Ruben is very affectionate and thrives on attention - this beautiful guy just truly wants to be loved.

He gets on with all his fur mates at the pound and would get along with just about anybody.

That's just his nature.

Adoption fees are $214 with lifetime registration, vaccination and desexing.

If you'd like to meet Ruben, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.

Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162

in the doghouse lismore city council lismore pound northern rivers animals

Top Stories

    Inspiring 2700 minds

    Inspiring 2700 minds

    Community IN JUST twelve months, Norpa has reached a stunning number of students.

    OPINION: Style, style, style

    OPINION: Style, style, style

    Opinion OPINION: Dr Airdre Grant shares her thoughts on men's fashion.

    Gardening a soul balm

    Gardening a soul balm

    Gardening Garden guru shares the love of seeds

    Have a beer and learn science in the pub

    Have a beer and learn science in the pub

    Environment Have a beer and learn science at the pub