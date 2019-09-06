Menu
SWEETHEART: Bentley is only 12-months-old and would suit anyone who loves cuddles and long walks on the beach. Contributed
Pets & Animals

Can you adopt this sweet, cuddly boy?

Jackie Munro
by
6th Sep 2019 9:00 AM

BENTLEY is only 12 months old but has a regal stature and loving nature.

He is a beautiful big boy that always wants contact with humans.

He can sit and walks on a lead very well.

He would suit anyone that loves cuddles and long walks on the beach (no, really!).

Bentley was with Lismore City Council during the recent fire at the recycling centre and had a holiday in Ballina while the fire was extinguished and the pound was cleaned and reopened. He is back from vacation and now wants a forever home.

Adoption fees are $214 with lifetime registration, vaccination and desexing.

If you would like to meet Bentley, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.

adopt a dog in the doghouse lismore city council lismore pound northern rivers community

