Long-term campers told they can’t re-book site next year

NOT HAPPY CAMPERS: Michael Daly, of Gold Coast, and his daughter Seanna, 9, with fellow camper Margaret Ross, of Brisbane, at the site which may mean they can no longer continue their holiday tradition due to changes to the proposed site usage. PHOTO: Marc Stapelberg

CAMPERS who have holidayed at a popular Evans Head caravan park for decades are furious over plans to allocate sites through a "lucky dip" process.

As Reflections Holiday Park at Evans Head prepares to start the second stage of its redevelopment, campers have been told they are not able to secure their sites for the next Christmas period through the usual rebooking process.

Margaret Ross, of Brisbane, has been coming to Evans Head and camping in the Cribbs Reserve area for the past 35 years and said she was disappointed to receive the news she could not rebook their usual site.

Mrs Ross said after they arrived for their holiday, she received an email from the park telling them they will not be able to rebook their campsites for the 2020 Christmas period.

She said due to the redevelopment of the park, campers must lodge an expression of interest form. They were told site allocation will then take place in March with a "lucky dip".

"After they moved people to make way for the new cabins on the other side, we were told we were safe here," Mrs Ross said.

"But now we get here and find out that we might not get the chance to get a site for this year."

Mrs Ross said she has had six generations of family members holidaying in Evans, and said it would be "disappointing" if people missed out due to the removal of campsites and the proposed random site selection.

"Looking around here now, we have families with multiple sites, like one for the kids and one for the in-laws," she said.

"But what happens if one of the families don't get chosen in the lucky dip?

"I know if my daughter gets a site but I don't, she probably won't be coming. It just wouldn't be the same."

Michael Daly is another long time camper, having come to the coastal town for more than 24 years, while his wife had spent her holidays in Evans Head every year of her life.

The Gold Coast-based family have been bringing their children to holiday in Evans Head since they were young, and said he was "bemused" by the lack of clear communication from park management.

He said by the time the park allocated sites in March, if any families were unlucky enough to miss one of the campsites, the short notice would make it "near impossible to go anywhere else".

"When I told my daughter we might not be able to come back next year, she was nearly in tears," he said.

"She just kept asking what about next year, or the year after that, and I had to tell her that we didn't know."

Mr Daly said while many of the campers he had spoken to were happy to have the ageing park refurbished, most were upset by the way the park management had handled the situation.

"The issue here isn't the fact they're doing up the place because it does need an upgrade, but it's all about the way the management has handled everything," he said.

Reflections Holiday Park management was contacted for comment but had not provided a response before deadline.