Campaign to air 'dirty laundry'

CAMPAIGN: T-shirts with messages from individuals who have experienced domestic violence will be hung throughout the Northern Rivers region in Summerland Credit Union branches.

THE campaign is designed to air the dirty laundry surrounding one of the country's least spoken about issues.

The Dirty Laundry Project is being rolled out once again across the Northern Rivers to take a stand against domestic violence.

Social Futures said they have partnered with Summerland Credit Union to make the message clear: "domestic and family violence has no place in our communities”.

Social Futures CEO Tony Davies said Dirty Laundry Day is an annual event which will be held from Monday, November 25 through until Tuesday, December 10 this year.

"Dirty Laundry Day gives women, young people and also men an opportunity to share their stories,” he said.

"When we take a moment out of our daily routine, at the credit union, or while grabbing a cup of coffee, to learn about what someone else has gone through, we are letting them know that their experience matters.”

Mr Davies said T-shirts with messages painted by individuals who have experienced violence will be hung throughout the Northern Rivers region in 10 Summerland Credit Union branches as well as local cafes, bringing voice to an issue that is often not talked about.

"Domestic violence is a serious, ongoing issue. Often individuals living with family violence feel extremely isolated,” he said.

"Dirty Laundry Day shows that we as a community are behind them. We are here to help.”

Earlier this year Summerland Credit Union joined Social Futures in becoming a White Ribbon accredited workplace, which meant it was recognised by the White Ribbon Foundation for leading social change to prevent and respond to violence in our communities.

Summerland Credit Union CEO John Williams, said it was a logical choice for the credit union to support the Dirty Laundry Project.

"Ethical banking and respectful relationships are the cornerstones of our business and we take steps to prevent the financial abuse of vulnerable customers, including elder abuse, domestic violence and disability bias,” he said.

"It is so important that people's stories are heard to inspire everyone to take a stand to end the cycle of abuse in our communities.”

T-shirts and posters will be on display at Summerland Credit Union branches as well as Lismore cafes Dragonfly Cafe and The Garden Plate.