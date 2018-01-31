Call to stop destruction of Koala habitats

A PEACEFUL gathering of united people to help save our koalas and other endangered species is taking place next week, and organisers are calling for support from the community.
The group aims to force the Berejiklian Government to stop the ongoing destruction of koala habitats and habitats that provides shelter and safety for native species on private and public land.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 6 from noon at Peace Park, Lismore.
A short walk to a community drop-in session between 1-2.30pm will follow.
The drop-in session is being hosted by the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) at the Lismore Gateway Motel and Restaurant, 99 Ballina Road, Lismore.
The public consultation and submission process includes discussion about the renewal of Regional Forest Agreements covering the North East, Eden and Southern regions of NSW.
Keynote speakers include:
Ros Irwin - Friends of the Koala president
Dailan Pugh - North East Forest Alliance
Mark Pearson - Animal Justice Party MLC
Dawn Walker - Greens MLC
Asren Pugh - ALP representative
The event is subject to NSW Police approval of a Notice of Intention to Hold a Public Assembly.
The group has stated it has no intention to be disruptive, but rather wants to promote awareness of the issues facing our precious native fauna and flora.
