DAMAGE: The Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre still burning five days after a fire burned down the material recovery facility on Sunday August 11. Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW
News

Call for tenders to fix Lismore’s fire damaged waste facility

Jackie Munro
12th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
SIX months after a fire caused extensive damage to parts of the Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre, tenders were now up for grabs for companies to repair the damage.

Two Lismore City Council Material Recovery Facility tenders have since been announced; one for fixed plant and the other for building reinstatement.

According to the ‘fixed plant’ advertised tender, the council was looking for submissions for “suitably qualified and experienced tenderers for the reinstatement of the fire damaged fixed plant and associated electrical system and controls” at the Wyrallah Road Material Recovery Facility.

The second tender outlines the “reinstatement of the fire damaged building and removal of the damaged associated solar system” at the same facility.

Both contracts were for a period of three months.

A mandatory site briefing will be held on Friday, February 14 at 10.30am with compulsory attendance.

Tender submissions close at 2pm on Thursday, February 20.

Interested parties were required to register at the council’s portal www.tenderlink.com/lismore to access relevant documents.

Lismore City Council said the compost facility fire burnt for 10 days after windy conditions caused the compost piles to spontaneously combust in the early hours of Sunday, August 11.

The council said the fire also burnt part of the Materials Recovery Facility and caused extensive damage to both the composting and recycling facilities.

Lismore Northern Star

