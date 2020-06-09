Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police car in Woree, where police are investigating a suspicious death.
A police car in Woree, where police are investigating a suspicious death.
News

Crime scene declared as woman, 76, found dead in home

9th Jun 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the suspicious death of a woman overnight in Woree.

At 6.30am today, police declared a crime scene at an address on Windarra St where they had located a 76-year-old woman deceased.

Police say a 43-year-old Woree man is assisting with their inquiries.

The man and woman are known to each other.

 

Police say investigations into the death are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

A single police van is set up near the corner of Windarra St and Leanne Cl.

The home is just a few hundred metres from St Mary's Catholic College and St Gerard Majella Primary School and a short walk from Woree State High School.

There was no noise coming from the home at about 11am - just the sounds of children playing on their morning tea break at the nearby primary school.

crime domestic violence editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No more face-to-face parent-teacher interviews

        premium_icon No more face-to-face parent-teacher interviews

        Education New state government guidelines call for parent-teacher interviews to be held via video or phone this semester while parents are banned from school grounds.

        Happy birthday! Our Norco turns 125

        premium_icon Happy birthday! Our Norco turns 125

        News Australia's largest and oldest dairy cooperative is going strong

        ‘It’s a game changer’: Why 2021 will be Norpa’s year

        premium_icon ‘It’s a game changer’: Why 2021 will be Norpa’s year

        News THE Lismore organisation has struggled, but change is in the wings.

        Lismore’s Lyn Larsen receives grand honour

        premium_icon Lismore’s Lyn Larsen receives grand honour

        News Cricketer was recognised for her service to international cricket