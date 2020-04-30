Menu
A Cairns man has been charged with stalking a supermarket worker and senior police officer.
Cairns man accused of stalking supermarket worker

by Grace Mason
30th Apr 2020 7:18 AM
A MANOORA man accused of stalking a supermarket worker and a senior police officer is due to reappear in court this morning over pictures of a young girl allegedly found on his phone.

Rohan Lorian Hilder, 48, a sovereign citizen who refused to acknowledge his surname during an appearance in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday, is charged with two counts of stalking and one count of observations or recordings in breach of privacy.

He initially appeared on the stalking charges on Monday where he was granted bail, but was remanded in custody after the images on his phone, which was seized by police, were allegedly located.

Police have alleged he stalked a staff member at the IGA supermarket on Pease St in Manoora after she called police, after seeing what she believed to be a weapon inside his bag when he attended the store on March 31.

He allegedly returned to the store twice more than day and a further eight times over the next three weeks, asking to speak with the staff member and allegedly abusing other staff members on several occasions.

Police searched his home on April 26 and allegedly located a replica Glock handgun and holster while also seizing multiple electronics including cameras, computers and hard drives.

Police have also alleged he stalked a senior detective in 2016, including sharing his home address online and making threats against him.

His case is due to be mentioned in court this morning.

Originally published as Cairns man accused of stalking supermarket worker

