Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tracey Defferrard
Tracey Defferrard
Lifestyle

Cairns bodybuilder beating lockdown to win global acclaim

by Pete Martinelli
24th Apr 2020 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN a garage gym body builder Tracey Defferard and trainer Ryan Yanz shook off the coronavirus lockdown to beat the world's best.

Tracey Defferrard
Tracey Defferrard

The mum and athlete had been training for her first pro body building competition in Los Angeles when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the economy and closed the borders. After a week's break they got to work in Mr Yanz's Mt Peter garage.

"All my old clients pitched in and contributed their own equipment," Mr Yanz said.

The pair honed Ms Defferard for the 2020 Next Level Virtual World Tour, but instead of taking the stage in LA she posed in front of a smart phone.

"I wasn't surprised that she placed so highly, I knew what she had been through in training," Mr Yanz said.

"Even a top five finish for a pro debut would be massive."

Ms Defferard placed third in the Pro Diva Figure Model category. "Ryan is a very capable coach," she said. "The long-term goal is the next competition, probably in October at the Gold Coast."

Originally published as Cairns bodybuilder beating lockdown to win global acclaim

More Stories

bodybuilder fitness health isolation virtual competition wbff

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        premium_icon Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        News The New Zealand Warriors are hopeful of using Lennox Head as their training base as the NRL season gets set to return.

        Buy WHO-grade sanitiser and help frontline workers

        premium_icon Buy WHO-grade sanitiser and help frontline workers

        Business Company launches sanitiser, includes donation to frontline workers

        'I play my country music too loud and it annoys my Mum'

        premium_icon 'I play my country music too loud and it annoys my Mum'

        News Eight country kids talk about life on the home front

        12 months worth of hand sanitiser for NSW schools

        premium_icon 12 months worth of hand sanitiser for NSW schools

        Education Hand sanitiser stockpile for a year as kids prepare to return to school