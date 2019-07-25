Cafe owner’s brutal response to review

The cafe in the UK unleashed on the man after he gave a one-star review.

A FURIOUS cafe owner has hit out at a dad for leaving a one-star review on TripAdvisor - for refusing to let his kid use the toilets.

The scathing review whined that The Watering Can in Liverpool "refused point-blank" to let them use the toilets without paying.

It ranted: "I brought my daughter to the park with some of her school friends when they broke up for summer a few children was desperate for the toilet facilities to use and the cafe refused point blank that the children or adults can't use the toilets unless they are paying customers ….

"So I had to take several kids to the spire hospital to use their toilets and they were very helpful and understanding …

"What this pack (sic) needs at greenbank is toilet facilities not a cafe that doesn't let anyone in for the toilet."

But co-owner Keith Perryman hit back with a brutal Facebook response.

He said: "Response to Mr Philip Brooks:

"We had damage in the toilet for 5th time today, with kids filling water guns and balloons. A toilet cistern was broken again, on top of an already expensive week following a break in.

"If you are local as you say you are, surely you could have gone home to a toilet and this wouldn't have been the massive inconvenience to you.

"We are not here to provide free toilet services to the park. We pay the rent, the water rates, electricity, buy the toilet roll.

"We built this building ourselves and decorated it to a high standard, only for some people to damage and abuse it.

"We are perfectly within our rights to refuse entrance to anyone for whatever reason and today has been totally justified.

"Please in future consider your social media impact on a fledgling business.

"A one star review is unjustified having NOT visited our restaurant today.

"If anyone knows Philip Brooks, tell him what Keith had to say."

