Buy your Norco ice cream now

LOCAL PRODUCT: Kevin Hogan recently spoke in Parliament about Norco and the important role it plays in our community.

THE best way we can help our dairy farmers at the moment, as well as the 800 people who are employed by Norco, is to buy Norco milk, butter and ice cream.

Norco announced last month it would increase the price it pays its farmers by five cents a litre of milk.

This is really important to our local dairy farmers right now.

Schools across our community are saying goodbye to their Year 12 students.

I have attended many of the graduation ceremonies.

I would like to wish all graduating students all the best for their coming exams and for their exciting futures.

I encourage students and researchers in our community to apply for a grant to study overseas as part of the Government's new Endeavour Leadership Program.

The program offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students in our community to study or conduct research at leading institutions in Australia and around the world.

For more information or to apply, visit http://international

education.gov.au/endeavour.

Applications close Thursday, November 15, 2018.