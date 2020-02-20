Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
News

BUST: $2m in drugs, $200k cash found in spare tyre

by TESS IKONOMOU
20th Feb 2020 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.

Townsville man Leslie Gordon Sharp, 52, and Logan man Paul Lindsay Barclay, 52, have been charged with 10 offences, five each for trafficking and possessing drugs.

Police will allege yesterday afternoon at Home Hill detectives intercepted a vehicle and conducted a search where they located 1.93 kilograms of methylamphetamine and $198,802 in cash, as well as 635 grams of cannabis.

 

Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.
Detectives have seized drugs worth nearly $2 million and nearly $200,000 in cash after busting a pair of men allegedly stashing the illicit substances in the spare tyre of a car.

 

It will be alleged the meth was found inside the spare tyre of the car.

Sharp will appear tomorrow in the Townsville Magistrates Court after an adjournment today. No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody.

Barclay will be mentioned in court on Friday, he was remanded in custody today.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant OIC of the Major and Organised Crime Squad Chris Caswell said the estimated street value of the drugs seized were $1.9 million.

"It's a significant impact for Townsville and the greater North Queensland region to remove that amount of dangerous drugs from the streets," he said.

bust cash drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Terrifying’: Baby diagnosed with rare, aggressive cancer

        premium_icon ‘Terrifying’: Baby diagnosed with rare, aggressive cancer

        News A LISMORE couple was terrified to find their nine-month old unable to stand early this month.

        Have your say on Lismore council’s priorities for the future

        premium_icon Have your say on Lismore council’s priorities for the future

        News POPULARITY of community workshops sees ratepayers given another chance to shape...

        Is this the real life or is it just fantasy?

        premium_icon Is this the real life or is it just fantasy?

        Music TOP five best Queen songs — do you love or hate Bohemian Rhapsody?

        You’ll say Wackadoo! at Bluey’s new show

        premium_icon You’ll say Wackadoo! at Bluey’s new show

        Whats On TICKETS go for sale this week for the world premiere of the show about the highly...