Business Panel sees opportunities

THE new Lismore Business Panel met for the first time last week, with Inner CBD representative and local business woman Kaylene Hopf elected as Chairperson.

City Centre Manager Jason Mumford said he was glad to see strong leadership on the new Lismore Business Panel as the group would be very busy helping to get Lismore CBD back on its feet after the recent flood.

"It's no secret we have a tough time ahead - but it's also an exciting chance to evolve our CBD and make something truly great rise from a devastating situation," City Centre Manager Jason Mumford said.

"The flood has had a huge impact on our CBD, and many shops have not reopened. However, we are confident that Lismore can not only rebuild, but that out city centre can change and grow to be an even more vibrant and unique place in the future.

"In the coming months, the Lismore Business Panel will be entirely focused on helping our CBD businesses to rebuild, reopen and revitalise themselves. This is a chance for us to reinvigorate the heart of Lismore and we are all ready for that challenge."

The Lismore Business Panel oversees and advises on the activities of the Special Business Rate Variation Levy (SBRVL), which funds the Lismore Business Promotion Program. The SBRVL is used for a variety of activities to promote Lismore businesses and attract new shoppers, from major signature events like Eat the Street to annual retail promotions such as the Stocktake Sale.

Lismore Business Panel membership is readvertised every four years to align with a new Council term. The new Lismore Business Panel is comprised of the following members:

Councillor Gianpiero Battista

Hannah Ivan (Lismore Square rep)

Sharon Dowling (Professionals Real Estate - Stella Network rep)

Chris Knight (Thai Satay Hut - Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry rep)

Michael Haddin (Chandlers Betta Home Living - Inner CBD rep)

Kaylene Hopf (Lismore Cruise and Travel - Inner CBD rep)

Peter Fowler (Collins Hume Accountants - Inner CBD rep)

Nathan White (Bank of Queensland - Inner CBD rep)

Jamie Fell (Blue Kitchen Gourmet Food Café & Catering - Outer CBD rep)

Deborah Benhayon (Universal Medicine/db Business by Design - Outer CBD rep)

Lismore City Council Executive Director Sustainable Development Brent McAlister (non-voting member).