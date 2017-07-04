24°
News

Businesses called to read fine print on penalty rate changes

Claudia Jambor
| 4th Jul 2017 9:00 AM Updated: 5th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Lismore shop owners are grappling with penalty rate changes
Lismore shop owners are grappling with penalty rate changes Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BUSINESS owners are urged to read the fine print about penalty rates changes as one industry leader explained the cuts weren't all black and white.

Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Deborah Benhayon called reports that rates were being slashed "a media beat up" and rehashed the changes across the different awards would be implemented over the next three to four years.

The major changes were enacted on Saturday by the Fair Work Commission with reductions to penalty rates in the fast food, retail, hospitality, restaurant and pharmacy sectors.

Ms Benhayon cited a heavy onus on business owners to pass on the cuts, partially or in full, to their employees and "discern what is going to support the community as a whole".

"Businesses need to look at what industry sector they're in, how it impacts them, what things they have to comply with and then they can make decisions on how they address that," she said.

Sunday penalties for full-time and part-time hospitality workers would reduce to time-a-half while the rate for casuals would remain the same at 175%.

Those on the Retail Award have braced for a bigger cut to their Sunday rates with full and part time employees to receive time-and-a-half compared to double time.

Casuals would also take a hit, losing their double time pay packet to 175%.

Ms Benhayon said penalty rates were "crippling" for the majority of businesses with some in Lismore region rostering family members to work on Sundays and public holidays because they couldn't afford to pay staff to work.

The Bank Cafe in Lismore was one of thousands of businesses on the North Coast grappling with the changes.

Owner, Brad Rickard said there will be no changes to his staff, both casual and full-time, awards.

"No one will be worse off in this establishment. I would never take advantage of an opportunity to pay someone less," he said.

He said the decision to retain or cut penalty rates was "a really complicated argument".

On one hand he sympathised with business owners who didn't open on Sundays because of the financial strains to pay staff and balance.

In saying that, Mr Rickard said staff who put their hand up to work weekends also deserve a pay packet that reflected their efforts.

Its a balancing act a growing number of cafe operators were struggling to strike according to Mr Rickard, who said about six cafes have opened on Sundays since the flood - double the number open before the floods.

Ms Benhayon said the floods had forced owners "to think outside the box" to regain business while balancing staff payments and business viability.

Over the coast in Ballina Socorro owner Cindy Coleman said the changes don't affect her business as it closed on Sundays.

"It's my only day off ... if I opened Sundays I'd have no days off," Ms Coleman said.

Casual worker at Bangalow's Island Luxe Tribe store, Delphine Racca said although the changes won't negatively impact her, she predicted it would bring about a "massive change" for young people like university students who can only work weekends.

But LCCI vice-president, Andrew Gordon said the changes would great more job opportunities for young people by enabling businesses to afford more staff.

What are the changes?

Fast Food Award

Sunday penalty rates will change for Level 1 employees from:

150% to 125% for full-time and part-time employees

175% to 150% for casuals.

Public holiday penalty rates will change from:

250% to 225% for full-time and part-time employees

275% to 250% for casuals.

The 10% evening work penalty will apply from 10.00pm (instead of 9.00pm) until midnight. The 15% after midnight penalty will apply to hours worked between midnight and 6.00am.

Restaurant Award

The public holiday penalty rates for full-time and part-time employees will change from 250% to 225%. The casual public holiday penalty will remain as 250%.

The 15% after midnight penalty will apply to hours worked between midnight and 6.00am (instead of 7.00am).

There are no changes to Sunday rates in the Restaurant Award.

Pharmacy Award

For work between 7.00am and 9.00pm, Sunday penalty rates will change from:

200% to 150% for full-time and part-time employees

225% to 175% for casuals.

Public holiday penalty rates will change from:

250% to 225% for full-time and part-time employees

275% to 250% for casuals.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fair work commision northern rivers business northern rivers jobs penalty rate cuts penalty rates

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Claims fraud brought trucking company to its knees

Claims fraud brought trucking company to its knees

SIXTY five employees are out of work after Flynn Transport suddenly announced it was closing.

I love Lucy... and so will you

POUND PET: Lucy in The Doghouse.

Puppy in the pound needs warmth of a new family.

FLUORIDE: Should it be added to your drinking water?

The fluoride plant at Corndale.

Have your say on the fluoridation of drinking water

North Coast growth figures 'pessimistic', MP says

The Regional Australia Institute has predicted sluggish growth figures for parts of the Northern Rivers.

Different views on how to boost growth on the Northern Rivers

Local Partners

$18,000 to light up Nimbin CBD

NIMBIN CBD just got a little more safer thanks to funding from the NSW Government.

Couch-surfing echidna rescued from comfy couch

SPINY VISITOR: WIRES was called to rescue this echidna found in a lounge chair.

Echidna comes in from the cold and curls up on the couch

Friendship rescheduled for October

This year's Lismore Friendship Festival has been moved to October 1.

Disappointment when 2017 Lismore Friendship Festival was postponed

HIT: Grinspoon's re-released album doing better than in 1997

GRINSPOON: Pat Davern, Phil Jamieson, Kris Hopes and Joe Hansen put the band on a 'indefinite hiatus' in 2013 until last week.

Guide to Better Living 2017 doing better than the original release

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

REALITY TV contestants are used to revealing personal information to a national audience, but last night’s MasterChef could have taken that a bit too far.

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned The Voice winner for 2017.

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today.

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Packer sends in security team to protect Stefanovic

James Packer and Karl Stefanovic in 2012.

Security tried a number of tactics to keep away paparazzi.

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $680,000 to...

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 Sold for...

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Immaculately Presented and Move in Ready

7/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Located just outside the township of Byron Bay in a peaceful leafy area, this immaculately presented townhouse is a short walk to local schools, the famous...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Sold

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!