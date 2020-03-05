Menu
Chris Raciti, Jenny Kim, Jessica Lord and James Choi.
Business

International business booming for Aussie brewery

Rhylea Millar
4th Mar 2020 7:00 PM
A POPULAR Bundaberg brand has been crowned winner of business growth, after achieving a 50 per cent sales increase in an international market.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks received the award at the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

Senior business development manager for Asia Jessica Lord said South Korea is now one of the brand's strongest performing markets, after the business sold an excess of 3.5 million beverages last year.

"(Pink Grapefruit) has proven to be very successful in the South Korean market because of the popularity of Pink Grapefruit as a fruit, our unique bottle shape and the variety's pretty pink colour," Ms Lord said.

"This award could not have been achieved without the strong support of a great partner, Inter BnF, and we see plenty of opportunity to deliver more quality results like this in the years to come."

brewery bundaberg business international business
Bundaberg News Mail

