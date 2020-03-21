Business at niche gym offering solo training ramps up

ROOM TO TRAIN: Fitness Room proprietor Sheay Wheeler guides client Emma Barnes through an individual training session. He said the COVID 19 situation is seeing more people express an interest in one-on-one training.

IN A clean, tidy and well-lit gym, Sheay Wheeler is taking client Emma Barnes through pre-dawn training session.

The man behind Lismore's popular Fitness Room personal training business, is speaking quietly as he guides Barnes technique to ensure she is lifting weights correctly.

Wheeler, 35, said the Fitness Room's core business of offering individual training is experiencing a great deal of interest at the moment due to COVID-19.

"We have always focused primarily on one-on-one training," he said.

"So this large space is only ever used at one time by one instructor and a client.

"Although we have run small session with up to four people if they want."

Wheeler said this means ensuring high levels of hygiene required by the current health emergency is easier, as "we get a lot less traffic then your usual gym."

And there's plenty of space to allow a client to feel comfortable during the session.

"Even so we have upped our game with hygiene across equipment and facilities," he said.

With a decade of working as a personal trainer, Wheeler said after running a big gym being able to concentrate with one client at a time to acheive their best fitness is much more satisfying.

"My wife and I ran a large 24-hour gym in a central Queensland mining town and it was super-busy," he said.

"But I much prefer being able to work with clients and give them the attention required.

"We have some clients who are self-isolating at the moment, so are doing some distance training via Skype and online" he said.

Meanwhile, Barnes, 31, who is nursing an injury, "after falling off my minature donkey yesterday," said she loves the fact sessions are tailored for her fitness goals.

"I've been coming here since Sheay opened and he keeps me fit and in prime form," she said.

"I have a physical job and this training helps prevent lower back injuries."