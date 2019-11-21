Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hazy smoke in Waymouth St, Adelaide, which has drifted in from the Yorketown bushfire. Picture: The Advertiser
Hazy smoke in Waymouth St, Adelaide, which has drifted in from the Yorketown bushfire. Picture: The Advertiser
News

Bushfire smoke envelops Adelaide

21st Nov 2019 7:52 AM

Residents around Adelaide have woken to the smell of smoke and a thick haze blanketing the city.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the smoke is coming from the Yorketown bushfire on Yorke Peninsula, which has drifted across the CBD due to the westerly wind change.

Motorists are urged to take care as visibility caused by the smoke and raised dust is reduced.

 

Hazy smoke in the CBD, which has drifted in from the Yorketown bushfire. Picture: The Advertiser
Hazy smoke in the CBD, which has drifted in from the Yorketown bushfire. Picture: The Advertiser

 

Firefighters have spent the night battling a number of bushfires, including the Yorketown fire which still poses a threat, as a severe fire danger rating remains in place.

Residents from Edithburgh, in the southern Yorke Peninsula, have been warned to take action and leave their homes as an uncontrolled Yorketown fire threatens their safety.

 

 

South Australians will get much needed relief from Wednesday's scorching temperatures as a cool change sweeps across the state.

According to the weather bureau, the 25 to 40 km/h north-westerly winds shifted to cooler south-westerly 25 to 45 km/h winds through central districts before sunrise then moved through the eastern districts later in the morning.

After reaching a record breaking 41.6C yesterday, 21C is forecast for the CBD today.

There is a 20 per cent chance of a shower in the late morning and there will be a partly cloudy afternoon.

 

More Stories

adelaide bushfire smoke

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        H2O restrictions ahoy

        H2O restrictions ahoy

        Gardening GARDEN PATH: Water restrictions set to make maintaining a garden difficult.

        It's (un)Usual, but this festival will entertain and excite

        premium_icon It's (un)Usual, but this festival will entertain and excite

        News The countdown is on to Lismore's most unique festival

        Praying for rain just doesn't cut it

        premium_icon Praying for rain just doesn't cut it

        Opinion Places are burning that have not burned in recorded history

        Financial support for fire victims

        Financial support for fire victims

        News Financial support on offer for fire victims