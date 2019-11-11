Full list of alerts and evacuations for bushfires: Monday

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk said that there would be a constant fire danger over the next week, with Wednesday expected to be a "very serious day".

"We have had a briefing from the bureau and we are not expecting much rainfall until December and on to next year," she said.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting very high and severe fire dangers for the southeast, Darling Downs, Granite Belt and Wide Bay.

Acting Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Mike Wassing said that the fire season started in August and could stretch to next year with no real rain on the horizon.

He warned firefighters had a "long haul ahead".

Queensland Police vision of the Lower Beechmont bushfire, captured between 11.45pm Friday and 4am Saturday.

Exhausted firefighters resting by the roadside at Noosa Banks. Picture: Peter Wallis

Mr Wassing said the dry conditions meant firefighters were battling blazes in areas that traditionally did not burn.

"We've still got a lot of active fires and a lot of fire risk ahead of us," Mr Wassing said.

"In Queensland, we have had a fire danger basically since August.

"We have had significant fires since early-September then again in October and here we are in early-November with again a lot of serious fires occurring.

"We've got a lot of active fire in the hinterlands in the Scenic Rim and the like, but they have been very well managed," he said.

"Those fires will continue to burn and continue to put up a lot of smoke and again, with the conditions going to get worse again on Wednesday, we are expecting severe fire danger again on Wednesday."

He said a major fire burning north of Rockhampton was the culmination of two blazes that had joined together and would continue to remain an issue for some time.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Cobraball/Bungundarra/Maryvale/Lake Mary bushfire as at 7.50am, Monday November 11.

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary, and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

As at 7.50am, a dangerous fire is travelling from Cobraball towards Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary.

The fire is currently impacting Mount Lizard, east of Evans Road, south of Mapes Road, south of Ingrey Road, east of Serpentine Road and north of Cobraball Road. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Fire crews continue to conduct backburning operations today in an effort to contain the blaze, but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

An evacuation area is located at the basketball courts at Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Clumber and Moogerah (south of Boonah) bushfire as at 6.15am Monday, November 11.

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Clumber and Moogerah and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

As at 6.15am, Monday November 11, a fire is continuing to travel in a north, north-easterly direction towards Wilson Road.

The fire is not directly impacting properties along Wilson Road, however this could change quickly and those who haven't already left, should be ready to leave. Those who have left the area should not return until advised it is safe to do so.

Firefighters have now completed backburning operations along Wilson Road and Spicers Gap Road. Crews will continue to patrol and monitor the area today.

Firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

A place of refuge for horses is open at Boonah Showgrounds, 8 Melbourne Street.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Rosevale (south west of Ipswich) bushfire as at 6.15am Monday November 11.

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Rosevale and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 6.15am, a large fire is burning to the south of Baker Road, Kerwitz Road and Kelly and Dwyer Road, Rosevale.

It is travelling in a north, north easterly direction and is expected to impact Baker Road, Kerwitz Road, Kelly and Dwyer Road, Rosevale today.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Thornton and Lefthand Branch bushfire as at 6.15am, Monday November 11.

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Thornton and Lefthand Branch and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

As at 6.15am, a fire is continuing to burn to the west of Main Camp Creek Road, Thornton School Road, Kowaltzke Road and Pitman Road, Thornton. It is burning in a north easterly direction, however no homes are currently under direct threat.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

The evacuation centre at Laidley Sports Complex has been closed.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Tarome bushfire as at 2.40am, Monday November 11

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Tarome and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 2.40am Monday November 11, a fire is continuing to travel in a north-easterly direction in the vicinity of Merlehan Road, Tarone Road and Logan Lane.

The fire is not directly impacting properties, however this could change quickly and those who haven't already left, should be ready to leave.

Those who have left the area should not return until advised it is safe to do so.

A place of refuge for horses is open at Boonah Showgrounds, 8 Melbourne Street.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire and will continue to monitor the area overnight. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Mount Alphen and Double Top (part of Clumber fire) bushfire as at 2.25am Monday November 11

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Mount Alphen and Double Top and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

As at 2.25am Monday November 11, an unpredictable bushfire is continuing to burn north of Spicers Gap Road in inaccessible and difficult land, between Mount Alphen and Double Top.

The bushfire is travelling in a north, north easterly direction towards Mount Mathieson and the Cunningham Highway. The fire is expected to impact Cunningham Highway.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire and will continue to monitor the area overnight. Firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

A place of refuge for horses remains opened at Boonah Showgrounds, 8 Melbourne Street.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, including motorists on the Cunningham Highway, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

