Bush fire relief for Lismore

FOLLOWING the devastation caused by the ongoing Mount Nardi fire, the government has announced Australian Government assistance for NSW bush fires has been extended to include the Lismore LGA.

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said cash payments of $1000 per adult and $400 per child have been made available for those worst hit by recent bush fires in the Cessnock, Lismore and Hawkesbury Local Government Areas.

Mr Littleproud said the assistance would help give dignity to those who were severely-affected by the fires.

"The payment is for people whose homes have been severely damaged or destroyed, who have been seriously injured or who have lost a family member,” Mr Littleproud said.

"It will take time for lives to return to normal and these payments will help make sure families are back in there feet as quickly as possible.

"This is on top of support already announced under our agreement with the state.

"We will continue to stand by all bushfire-affected communities and further assistance will be made available as it's required.

"I urge anyone in need of assistance as a result of the fires to contact the Department of Human Services to see if they're eligible.”

Bush fire assistance is being provided through the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment.

For more information or to make a claim visit www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or call 180 22 66.

More information on Australian Government disaster assistance is available at www.disasterassist.gov.au.