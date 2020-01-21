Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are looking for a man who attacked another man while the pair were on a bus.
Police are looking for a man who attacked another man while the pair were on a bus.
News

Bus passenger stabbed in head, body

by Cormac Pearson
21st Jan 2020 6:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the head and upper body while travelling on a bus on the Gold Coast.

The attack happened about 6pm on Monday, when a man travelling on the bus approached a 20-year-old Palm Beach man and threatened him.

The pair then got into a physical fight and the 20-year-old was stabbed.

The offender stole the younger man's backpack and left the bus, travelling south on Yodelay St.

The injured man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Any witnesses or those with information should contact police.

bus gold coast passenger stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        This is why you don’t take up truck car parks in rest areas

        premium_icon This is why you don’t take up truck car parks in rest areas

        Motoring Crackdown on small vehicle users who park in heavy vehicle parking bays to improve road safety and reduce fatigue among truck drivers.

        ’Excellent news’: Rain puts out all but one bushfire

        premium_icon ’Excellent news’: Rain puts out all but one bushfire

        News Fire authorities warns that the danger period is not yet over.

        Family selling cars under $12k can get 'anything you want'

        premium_icon Family selling cars under $12k can get 'anything you want'

        Business The Brims family have returned to Casino after 13 years.

        Local koala trees poisoned in selfish vandalism act

        premium_icon Local koala trees poisoned in selfish vandalism act

        News INVESTIGATIONS are underway after ‘heartbreaking’ illegal poisoning of koala food...