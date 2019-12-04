Bunnings reveals huge change

Bunnings has beefed up its range of products to include items previously not sold by the iconic hardware chain as part of its online expansion.

Australians love a weekend jaunt to the local store to buy tools and plants and munch on a sausage in bread, but the new digital offering will give consumers the chance to buy home and lifestyle items, including indoor furniture and kitchen appliances, via its online store.

>> The online change that Aussie shoppers couldn't get enough of

The retailer has dubbed the initiative Marketlink, which will give customers access to as many as 8000 products and is viewed by the Wesfarmers chain as the next stage in its digital evolution.

The new items are now available, just in time for Christmas.

"We wanted to expand our online offer to provide our customers with a greater choice of

products," Bunnings managing director Michael Schneider said. "Everything from the front gate to the back fence.

Products shoppers wouldn’t have expected to find at Bunnings in the past.

"Marketlink will feature a wide variety of new categories and products, including well-known brands, that are not currently available in Bunnings stores.

"Already we're seeing some early favourites with our customers, including manchester and bedding.

The new range will include furniture, kitchenware, home entertainment and homewares.

Bunnings says its website is the third most visited shopping and classified site in the country, which makes it an attractive selling platform for home and lifestyle retailers and manufacturers.

"We've had a very positive response from sellers and we already have more than 8000 products ready for launch on Marketlink in November," Mr Schneider said in October.

The leading brands now available on the Bunnings website include Braun, Kenwood, Hisense, Scanpan knives, Sheridan, Riedel glasses, Sodastream and Sunbeam.

Mr Schneider has positioned Bunnings to fight off online competitors. Picture: Peter Mathew

AMAZON THREAT

Earlier this year, online retail giant Amazon revealed a plan to try and claw market share away from Bunnings with the launch of a range of outdoor products including barbecues, patio furniture and garden equipment.

"Our new garden store has a range of enticing outdoor products from gardening equipment to pool supplies to patio furniture to BBQs," Amazon Australia manager Rocco Braeuniger said.

"Our garden store adds to the over 125 million products already available on Amazon.com.au, underscored by great value and fast delivery."

Bunnings controls 20 per cent of the hardware and garden supplies market in Australia and has seen off competition in recent years, notably from Masters Home Improvement.

The launch of its new homewares offering and expanded online division will also bolster its presence against any new competitors.

Managing director Mike Schneider refused to comment directly on the push from Amazon but said another player in the market was nothing new for the operator.

"We've been competing with a wide range of retailers across a broad spectrum of categories and products for a long time and we always welcome competition," he said.

"Compelling value, assortment, convenience and availability ensure our customers can trust we've got the right products both in store and online and we continue to be chosen for this along with the expertise and knowledge of our team."