Bunnings’ ‘commonsense’ lockdown change for customers

Bunnings stores across the country have rolled out a genius new way to shop even during the grim coronavirus isolation period.

Bunnings stores across the country have rolled out a genius new way to shop even during the grim coronavirus isolation period.

DIY hardware juggernaut Bunnings is making it easier to get our odd jobs done while practising social distancing with a new drive-through service.

The company announced today it had introduced a completely contactless service, Drive and Collect, which is available at 250 of its larger stores across Australia.

The Drive and Collect process gives customers the option to pick up their order from Bunnings car parks, ensuring no contact between team members and customers.

Customers who have ordered online can select a convenient date and time to collect their order.

On arrival, the customer parks in a nominated location in the car park, texts or calls the store team and a team member then brings the customer's order out and places it in their boot.

"We're taking a commonsense approach to finding ways to quickly adapt our business so that we can continue to safely serve our retail customers and enable tradies to keep their businesses running," Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider said.

"This is just another example of how we are adapting our business to this changing environment and our store teams are doing their best to provide customers with the best service, while keeping everyone safe."

Smaller format Bunnings stores are not included in the new scheme, and customers are encouraged to check if their local store is participating via the Bunnings website.

The initiative is being rolled out across the country.

Meanwhile, Westfield parent company Scentre Group has also announced a new drive-through contactless click and collect service available across all Australian Westfield Living Centres.

Westfield Direct enables customers to purchase products online from multiple Westfield retailers in one transaction, and pick them up from the convenience of their car via a contactless drive-through location at their local centre.

The service has been fast-tracked to offer a safe and easy solution for customers to shop

from their local centre for their daily needs, connecting shoppers to over 350 retailers offering up to 8000 products across a variety of categories, from fresh food and quick eat operators such as Harris Farm Markets, Bakers Delight, Haigh's Chocolates, Starbucks, Betty's Burgers, Donut King and Boost Juice to everyday essentials and lifestyle retailers.

"In these challenging times, we understand more than ever the need to be agile and respond to the fast-changing needs of our customers," Scentre Group director customer experience Phil McAveety said.

"Westfield Direct is an innovation we've fast-tracked to provide customers a safe and easy solution to shop the items they need in one transaction, from the comfort of their home for pick-up via one, contactless stop.

"For our retail partners who are still able to trade within government restrictions, Westfield Direct provides a new way for them to continue reaching their customers. The response from

our retailers so far has been overwhelmingly positive, with dozens joining each day and we're

looking forward to seeing where the Westfield Direct service takes us in the coming months."

Westfield Direct at most Westfield Living Centres.

To order, customers can visit direct.westfield.com.au and follow the simple step by step instructions.

Once the order is placed, customers will be notified of the designated pick-up location and can collect via a contactless, drive-through location in the centre.

Originally published as Bunnings' 'commonsense' lockdown plan