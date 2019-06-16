Bumble offers dream job for singles

Bumble is looking for someone to travel the world going on dates.

The app is hiring a "Global Connector Bee" to test out its matchmaking service across the globe, The Sun reported.

And the lucky employee will be paid to fly as far-flung as the UK and the US for a year to meet fellow eligible singles.

Bumble says it is looking for an "adventurous and creative" person for the position.

Part of the job is documenting the globetrotting journey on blogs and social media.

Responsibilities include writing and editing, "creating engaging content" and connecting with people online.

Applicants must also have a valid passport and be able to travel to a list of countries, including Canada, India, Germany, Mexico, Norway and the US.

Although the salary has not been disclosed, Bumble says the year-long role will be "all-expenses-paid".

The role is open to anyone aged 18 or older in Australia, and Bumble is also accepting applications from the US, Canada and the UK.

The deadline to apply is June 14, and you can read more about the job on Bumble's website.

Bumble was launched in 2014 and requires women to make the first move when messaging a match.

In 2017, the company launched Bumble Bizz, which helps users network with other professionals.

This article was originally published on The Sun and was reproduced with permission