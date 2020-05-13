Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Silkwood Homes is based on the Gold Coast and has offices in Newcastle and Ballina.
Silkwood Homes is based on the Gold Coast and has offices in Newcastle and Ballina.
News

Builder sees 37 per cent increase in inquiries

Javier Encalada
13th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE many businesses have experienced a downturn through the effects the COVID-19 pandemic, a residential building company in Ballina has recorded an increase in inquiries and new build contracts being signed.

Gold Coast-based company Silkwood Homes, with offices on River Street, has seen an increase of 37 per cent in inquiries year-on-year, while new contract signings during the period are showing an increase of 10 per cent year-on-year.

The result has kept founder and managing director John Stephens optimistic about the strength of the Australian economy once we come through the pandemic.

"It is a period of time when you have a business like Silkwood Homes that you look at and don't know what the other side is going to look like - there were considerable unknowns, however it has accelerated our ability to innovate and to be at the forefront of the industry moving forward.

"I can honestly say that across our three locations we've had to adapt - but haven't made any appreciable changes to on-site building, aside from adopting the government indicated sanitation policies.

"Our inquiry level year-on-year is up and it is the same with signed contracts as well."

Investments in technology is changing the inquiry and sales process into the virtual world.

"Since the outbreak of coronavirus, around 90 per cent of discussions with clients has pivoted to an online environment."

 

Silkwood Homes founder and managing director John Stephens.
Silkwood Homes founder and managing director John Stephens.

 

Silkwood Homes provides customers with virtual tours, digital contracts and video and photographs during the build.

"We're really excited by what this period has allowed us to implement," said Mr Stephens.

"We're now able to have customers virtually walk through a house at whatever time of day suits them. This naturally has a financial benefit with our sales team being able to connect with more leads.

"I can't see in the immediate future fully eradicating the tactile experience of visiting a display home, but I truly think the virtual side of things will provide a road map for the future of our industry."

The company operates on the Gold Coast, Ballina and Newcastle.

ballina building industry northern rivers businesses northern rivers property silkwood homes
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Help rescue helicopter save lives during difficult times

        Help rescue helicopter save lives during difficult times

        News HELP The Westpac Life Saver Helicopter reach its $300,000 target during difficult times

        Councillor to ask for investigation into confidential leaks

        premium_icon Councillor to ask for investigation into confidential leaks

        News THE virtual meeting will be hosted live online from 6pm, when councillors will...

        Zero new infections: Surprising result for NSW

        Zero new infections: Surprising result for NSW

        News NSW has recorded no new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours

        Nats call meeting to deal with NSW shambles

        premium_icon Nats call meeting to deal with NSW shambles

        Politics Party executive meeting to deal with Nationals’ name-calling and leaks